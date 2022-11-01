8 times Meghan Markle wore the best winter coats Wrap up with Meghan!

We are finally in November which can only mean one thing - winter is here! And when winter arrives, we need a new coat to dress up for the cold season.

Meghan Markle has an incredible collection of fashionable, stylish, yet practical coats and we think she is the best outerwear inspiration. Take a look at our pick of the ones we are totally coveting - which one is your favourite?

In January 2019, Meghan went to Birkenhead in Merseyside, wearing the most regal of tones - a lush red coat by Sentaler over her purple dress Babaton by Aritizia which complimented her growing baby bump perfectly.

If you're looking for a coat that packs a punch, this is a great example.

In January 2020, during one of her last appearances as working royal, Meghan headed to Canada House with husband Prince Harry, wearing a satin skirt, roll neck top, Jimmy Choo high heels and a stunning camel coat by Reiss.

It proved a big hit with shoppers, who signed up to a waitlist to get hold of it after the royal wore it.

We love this Dior coat Meghan wore in 2022

In May 2022, the Duchess stepped out in style to attend the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving for her platinum Jubilee. The stylish royal wowed crowds wearing a stunning off-white custom Dior coat dress, which added another incredible look to her extensive collection of covetable outfits.

In January 2018, Meghan and Harry visited Reprezent FM in Brixton, and Meghan looked classic as ever in a Smythe grey coat. We love the tailored style and smart black detail.

We loved Meghan's green Erdem coat

In March 2019, Meghan made an appearance at Canada House. She was heavily pregnant at the time with her son, Archie, and looked as glowing as ever, rocking a fabulous green, 50's style coat by Erdem which had a cowl-style neckline. Stunning!

Meghan stole the show during her first Christmas with the royal family back in 2017. She rocked a lovely camel coat by Sentaler, which went perfectly with her small brown Chloé bag, Stuart Weitzman boots, Birks diamond snowflake earrings and Philip Treacy hat.

In March 2018, Meghan delighted onlookers during a visit to Birmingham wearing a timeless design by J.Crew which was a big hit with fans due to its classic shade and striking white piping detail.

In February 2018, Meghan accompanied Harry on an official visit to Edinburgh, braving the cold conditions in a patriotic tartan coat by Burberry.

Made in colours of navy and dark green, it had a lovely tailored cut and statement buttons.

