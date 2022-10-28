Meghan Markle just wore her sassiest high heels ever - did you notice?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex looked incredible at a Spotify conference. The wife of Prince Harry looked as chic as can be, rocking a pair of black trousers and a T-shirt, which read "Women. Life. Freedom," written in the Farsi language.

READ: Meghan Markle looks flawless in leather trousers and turtleneck jumper

Her fabulous shoes couldn't really be seen, but we have identified her high heels and they look incredible. They are from Chloe Gosselin and are known as the 'Clara' shoes and cost around $750. Wow!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle promises to be 'unfiltered'

The heel measures at around 4.3 inches and we love the decadent straps. The website says of the style: "Chloe Gosselin's signature sandals are reworked in classic black suede for the new season.

MORE: Meghan Markle seriously divides royal fans with unique strapless jumpsuit

Secured by the ‘double C’ buckle, this pair has been hand-finished in Italy from smooth leather and designed with a triple leaf-like silhouette that elegantly frames and flatters your foot. Wear them with everything from dresses to jeans."

The mother-of-two had been invited to speak at the Spotify's female-run employee resource group, Women@Spotify, which is an employee-led group that fosters inclusivity and building communities.

Meghan's shoes:

Clara, $750, Chloe Gosselin

During her talk, the former Suits star praised the "courage" of protesters in Iran, who have been protesting since 16 September following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

MORE: Meghan Markle wears new slinky top - wait 'till you see the back

The slogan on Meghan’s T-shirt has been used by protestors globally in both the original Kurdish form as well as in Persian. French daily newspaper Libération printed the slogan in both Persian and French on its front page along with a photograph of unveiled Iranian women protesting. Meghan clearly understands the impact of sending a message through clothing, and the T-shirt brought a renewed awareness of the Mahsa Amini case.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.