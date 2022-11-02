Meghan Markle reveals weekend plans with mum Doria Ragland

The Duchess of Sussex gave a unique insight into her weekend plans during her latest Archetypes podcast episode, Good Wife / Bad Wife, Good Mom / Bad Mom – and mum Doria is involved!

The social worker, 66, made a surprise appearance on the episode, interrupting Meghan via FaceTime. During their heartwarming chat, the mother-daughter duo excitedly discussed their weekend plans.

"Hey! How's my girl?" quizzed Doria, to which Meghan responded: "I'm okay. I'm hanging in there. It's okay. I'm recording right now…Can I call you back in a bit?"

Bidding farewell to each other, Doria gushed: "I love you, too. I'll see you on Saturday."

The Duchess of Sussex's mum plays a huge part in Meghan and Harry's life, regularly stepping in to help look after Archie, three, and baby Lilibet, one.

Meghan shares Archie and Lili with husband Prince Harry

Conveniently, Doria resides in View Park-Windsor Hills, Los Angeles, two hours away from Meghan's lavish Montecito mansion. While Meghan and Harry have plenty of space for Doria in their main house, the royal couple also have a separate two-bedroom guesthouse which is the perfect pad for Meghan's mother when she comes to visit.

The hands-on grandmother reportedly spent nearly $5.5k in grandparenting classes to prepare for her grandchildren's arrival.

Reflecting on Doria's all-important role, Meghan later revealed: "It got me thinking about all the ways my mom supported me, how she took care of me and the house and herself… and how she just juggled so much…".

Meghan shares a close bond with her mother

And back in May 2019, Doria played a vital role in helping her daughter adjust to motherhood. The doting grandmother temporarily left her home in California and flew out to London in order to be with her heavily pregnant daughter.

The yoga instructor even hired a house and dog sitter while she was in the UK, so she could support Meghan in Windsor for an entire month.

Meghan's eye-opening episode comes after she made a confession about her time on the US version of Deal or No Deal. Speaking to fashion influencer, Paris Hilton, the former Suits actress reminisced about her time on the show as the "briefcase girl".

Meghan and Harry moved to California in 2020

There was a "very cookie cutter idea" of what the briefcase girls should look like and that it was "solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains," Meghan confessed.

Touching on the programme's toxic beauty standards, the 41-year-old explained how she was given spray tan vouchers each week and was once told to "suck it in," by a lady who ran the show.

Meghan added: "I ended up quitting the show. Like I said, I was thankful for the job but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart.

