Queen Letizia is picture perfect in designer dress with the prettiest detail

On Friday, Queen Letizia of Spain had a true Audrey Hepburn moment as she stepped out in the most decadent gown to attend the Princess of Asturias Awards 2022. The 50-year-old is renowned for donning ever-youthful and often boundary-pushing garments for a royal, yet this look proves she can also serve up a classic look.

For the event, Queen Letizia slipped on Carolina Herrera's 'Embellished Chiffon-Panelled Midi Dress,' which featured a two-tone monochrome colour scheme. The ebony body of the midi dress stretched from her chest to below her knees in a delicate wrap formation, letting a pearl-adorned, beaded chiffon neckline panel with short sleeves take centre stage.

The royal paired the dress, which was first seen during the designer's Autumn/Winter 2018 runway collection, with a pair of low-heeled black suede slingbacks and a simple black clutch bag.

She wore her chocolate tresses tied back into a timeless low bun style and showcased her go-to glamorous makeup blend.

Upon seeing her regal outfit, the royal's fans flocked to social media to share their positive responses to her look. "This dress is a dream. Love the embellished contrast top. So beautiful," one eagerly wrote, while another added: "Such a beautiful dress." A third noted: "Omg she is so perfect," and a fourth agreed, penning: "Stunning, classy Letizia."

There's no denying that Queen Letizia prefers an ever-youthful approach to dressing, something that has split fan opinion for quite some time. The Spanish royal recently stepped out to attend a concert ahead of the Princess of Asturias Awards 2022 at the Prince Felipe Auditorium, looking ravishing in a slinky black number.

Queen Letizia served up another age-defying outfit by sporting a figure-hugging black velvet dress by designer Teresa Helbig. The garment featured a sporty racer neck, metallic honeycomb-style embellishment and a midnight hue.

