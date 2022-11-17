Queen Consort Camilla entrances in ballerina brooch worth £72k The diamond-encrusted accessory was a fitting choice for the occasion

The Queen Consort looked immaculate as ever to attend a special reception in the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, wearing a poignant accessory to mark the occasion.

Queen Consort Camilla was honoured with the task of presenting the Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Award to Mikhail Baryshnikov. The ballet legend received the Royal Academy of Dance's highest honour in recognition of his immense contribution to ballet and the wider world of dance.

The royal looked elegant in a teal coat dress by Bruce Oldfield adorned with ornate gold buttons, and slipped into her favourite 'Gladys' black suede pumps from Eliot Zed. All eyes were on her stunning brooch, however, that has enchanted royal fans.

The Queen Consort elevated her look with a stunning Bouton d'or Ballerina Clip in 18K yellow gold from Van Cleef & Arpels.

The Queen Consort debuted a new £72k accessory

The delicate brooch, which costs £72,000 ($85,000), depicts a dancing figure crafted from gold, dressed in a lapis lazuli and turquoise skirt adorned with diamonds.

The piece is believed to be a new one in Camilla's royal jewellery collection, marking a heartfelt nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II's former role as patron of the RAD.

Royal fans were quick to acknowledge the royal's spellbinding brooch, commenting on fashion blog @royalfashionpolice's Instagram account. "I absolutely LOVE the brooch," wrote one, as another comment read: "Beautiful brooch and there couldn't be a more perfect pairing for the engagement. And it matches her dress so nicely too."

"I love the brooch, it’s nice to see her in this lovely and fitting piece," added a third fan.

The Queen Consort previously wore a ballerina brooch from Van Cleef & Arpels

Camilla's 'Bouton d'or Ballerina' brooch isn't the only showstopping pin from the French jewellers in her collection. The royal is also in possession of another ballerina brooch encrusted with diamonds and rubies.

The first versions of the piece were made in New York in 1940. Camilla's particular pin appears to be part of the Ballet Précieux High Jewellery collection of 2007, which marked 40 years of the London Royal Ballet.

