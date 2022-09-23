Queen Consort Camilla's sentimental necklace that pays tribute to rarely seen non-royal grandchildren

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Consort Camilla has quite the jewellery box, complete with royal family heirlooms, tiaras, diamond brooches, pearls and even some of Queen Elizabeth II's jewellery.

The 75-year-old royal has been known to adorn her neck, wrists and ears with several of her own family pieces and personal love tokens from her husband King Charles III, but there's one item in particular she's rarely seen without - and it has a surprisingly non-royal connection.

Camilla is incredibly fond of a simple gold plate pendant necklace that she almost never takes off.

Most recently, the royal was seen wearing the pendant throughout the royal mourning period immediately following Her Majesty the Queen's death, though she did not wear it for the late monarch's funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The royal can often be seen wearing the gold pendant

The Queen Consort often attaches the gold pendant to other chain necklaces, likely because she feels comfort from the sentimental value it holds.

It is engraved with the five initials of her grandchildren on her non-royal family's side; 'L', 'F', 'G', 'L' and 'E' for Lola, Freddy, Gus, Eliza and Louis.

Camilla Shand – the Queen Consort's maiden name— married Major Henry Andrew Parker Bowles on 4 July 1973 and they had two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Parker Bowles, who is known as Laura Lopes, for her marriage to Harry Lopes.

Tom and Laura have five children between them. Her grandchildren clearly mean a lot to Camilla, who keeps them close to her heart as proven by her sweet monogram necklace.

The gold necklace is one of Queen Consort Camilla's favourite pieces

In the centre of the precious pendant, the royal's charm features a small circular ruby - which also happens to be Camilla's birthstone.

Queen Consort Camilla isn't the only royal to have a penchant for personalised jewellery. The Princess of Wales is also a fan of the sentimental trend, having worn Merci Maman's now best-selling "Duchess" necklace to mark the birth of Prince George.

Princess Kate also previously wore a $1,400 necklace from Daniella Draper inscribed with the initials of her and Prince William’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

