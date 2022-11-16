Princess Kate's green sequin dress is the ultimate party look - and we found a high street lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Princess of Wales looks fabulous in green - one of her favourite colours - and one of her most standout looks ever was the sparkling emerald sequin Jenny Packham gown she wore during her royal visit to Pakistan and again for an outing to the Royal Albert Hall in November 2021.

We absolutely love the timeless £3,500 Jenny Packham look, which we think would be just perfect for Christmas party season.

And if you love the dress as much as we do, you’re in luck; we found a fabulous lookalike for a fraction of the price tag.

The statement-making emerald green sequin dress is a favourite of the Princess of Wales - she's worn it more than once

The sparkling Minimal Sequin Midi dress by Whistles is in a gorgeous shade of green and has the same long-sleeved streamlined silhouette as Princess Kate’s memorable look.

Minimal Sequin Midi dress, £199, Whistles

And the high street version, which you can also shop at ASOS and John Lewis, is actually more practical than the royal’s bespoke gown. With a midi-length hem, this sparkly festive frock isn’t just for more formal occasions.

M&S Collection Sequin Midi Tea Dress, £79, Marks & Spencer

We could see it anywhere from date night to your office Christmas party, dressed up with metallic high heels or dressed down layered with a jumper.

Sequin Blouson Sleeve Midi Party Dress, £60, Boohoo

And if you want the look for even less, we've found more sparkling lookalikes for under £80.

Sequin Fishtail Gown, £167.20 (WAS £209), Coast

Or, if you would love a floor sweeping gown like Princess Kate, sequin fishtail maxi dress is a glamorous choice with an added bonus: it's currently on sale.

What better way to celebrate the festive season than with some royally inspired sparkle?

