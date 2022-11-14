We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales proved her sartorial prowess as she joined her husband Prince William at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on Saturday night.

Calling on one of her favourite designers for the poignant occasion, Princess Kate was dressed to the nines in a spellbinding, 50s-inspired blazer dress from one of her go-to London-based labels, Self-Portrait. The figure-skimming tailored gown features a fitted bouclé jacket with a waist-cinching belt and a lace-trimmed pleated chiffon skirt.

Eagle-eyed royal fans were quick to recognise the ethereal dress, complete with satin lapels and a gothic, vintage-inspired silhouette.

Princess Beatrice previously wore it to attend a vigil for her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, looking poised and elegant with an oversized bow headband.

Princess Kate looked spellbinding in the midnight black ensemble

Just days later at the funeral of the late monarch, another royal lady donned the label's signature 'Tailored Crepe and Chiffon Midi Dress,' wearing Princess Beatrice's charming lace gown just days after she wore it at Westminster Hall.

Flora Vesterberg, Princess Alexandra's granddaughter, looked sombre in the sleek black ensemble to attend her cousin the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Princess Beatrice formerly wore the royal-favourite tailored dress

In fact, Han Chon's womenswear brand is a holy grail label amongst many of the royal ladies, and the iconic £420 tailored blazer dress isn't just a royal favourite in black. The white colourway is a staple in Princess Kate's wardrobe too, having worn it to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations back in June this year.

It wouldn't be unlikely if Princess Beatrice lent the Princess of Wales her dress, given their close relationship and similar royal style. Both royals are also keen advocates of recycling fashion, having re-worn many an outfit and statement accessory through the years.

Princess Kate opted for a past season garment on Saturday evening, but Self-Portrait's latest interpretation of the famous midi dress is sure to earn its royal stripes soon enough.

