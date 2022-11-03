Princess Kate amps up the glamour in knitted dress and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Scarborough, highlighting the work of two organisations: The Street, which supports young people’s mental health - and The Rainbow Centre, which is supporting the community with rising living costs. Both are funded in partnership with The Royal Foundation and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

Kate looked super stylish as always, wearing a sumptuous beige overcoat by Max&Co layered over a turtleneck beige knitted dress featuring long sleeves, a figure-skimming fit and finished with a tan Boden belt. Wow! The Princess wore her hair down loose with a side parting and natural makeup highlighted her lovely features.

DeMellier's 'Nano Montreal Bag in Deep Toffee Smooth Leather' completed her elegant attire, in addition to some timeless neural-toned high heels by Ralph Lauren.

The Princess of Wales looked beyond elegant in beige

Mirror Kate's luxury look with her beautiful bag below.

The Nano Montreal. £295, Demellier

While you're at it, why not add a similar beige dress and coat to your winter-ready shopping basket?

Double-breasted Wool Coat, £119.99, Mango

Knitted Perkins Neck Dress, £35.99, Mango

The royal is back to work after a refreshing two-week half-term break with her three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate's last public appearance was at the start of October, when she visited the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, and took part in an event called Coach Core, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

She completed her neutral look with a designer handbag and heels

Looking head-turning, Kate wowed the crowd wearing simple black trousers and a beautiful blue tweed jacket by Chanel. We adore this style; it comes with an elegant trim and gold button detail. She wore her hair in a perfectly blow-dried style and her makeup was as flawless, as always.

The royal was joined for the outing by her husband Prince William

The brunette royal doesn't often wear vintage pieces, or items from Chanel, so this was a lovely surprise. Kate does have a Chanel bag though, which is also a vintage piece. The burgundy bag she has is from Chanel's autumn/winter 2016/2017 collection. It boasts the iconic Chanel logo on the front in matching enamel and an intricately patterned enamel and brass handle. It’s made from quilted calfskin leather.

