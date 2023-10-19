Remember Princess Kate's festive cardigan? Boden has launched two stellar lookalikes

Do you remember the Princess of Wales's stunning festive cardigan she wore to introduce the special Westminster Abbey carol service which took place on Christmas Eve last year? How could you forget it!

If you loved it you’ll want to check out this perfect lookalike we found at Boden – but if you want it, you’ll have to be super quick. It’s flying off the virtual shelves faster than Santa’s sleigh!

Princess Kate was ready for Christmas in her Miu Miu cardigan

The floral-embroidered cardigan is available in two colours (we're hoping the brand might drop a red one any day now) and costs £130. Granted, it's not cheap but it's definitely cheaper than Kate's designer version.

Kate’s original cardi was the long sold out £1,350 'Cotton-Trimmed Cashmere-Jacquard Cardigan' by Miu Miu, but Boden’s festive option is a bargain in comparison.

Here's what we love about it… it's cute (and will look great with your jeans) and it's washable (always a bonus point for that when knitwear is concerned), and it's a really good lookalike for Kate's showstopper cardi. Here at HELLO! we do get pretty excited when we find these great replicas.

However, we can't decide which colour we love more though!

The warm ivory is a stunning cardigan and will go with lots of things in your wardrobe...

But the blue pebble shade is equally stunning and the pink on the flowers really pops, don't you think?

Decisions decisions... If you opt for the pebble blue and you have a mini-me child, you can even shop the look in the kidswear department, that's right, the embroidered frill cardigan is available for kids from two-years to 12.