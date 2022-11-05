Princess Kate enchants in bold coat and heeled boots for fun rugby outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales stepped out to attend the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match to cheer on England, looking as elegant as ever in a tailored coat look. The royal attended the crunch game on Saturday in Wigan, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League.

For the occasion, Kate sported a vibrant coat boasting a lipstick red hue, a classic tailored silhouette, a double-breasted fit with black buttons, a longline shape and a sleek finish. A remembrance poppy badge was fastened to the left lapel of her coat, symbolising a show of support for the Armed Forces community ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

She paired the radiant outwear with a dusty red pleated skirt and a crimson high-neck knit, sheathing the stylish royal in an extra layer of warmth for the outdoor event.

The Princess of Wales looked radiant in red

To elevate her rugby-ready attire, Princess Kate slipped on some darkly-hued heeled boots - a key shoe staple for winter.

The royal opted for an elegant coat ensemble

The royal opted for minimalist accessories, allowing the unmissable tone of her streamlined coat to take centre stage. She clasped a black umbrella as she graced the rugby pitch to greet the players, shielding her dewy makeup look and silky tresses from the rain.

The doting mother-of-three wore her enviable chocolate mane down loose in her go-to smooth style which remained miraculously unaffected by the rain. An off-centre parting added a casual feel to her beauty concoction.

Love Princess Kate's attire? We've sourced the perfect lookalike pieces ;for you.

Red Wool Coat, £159.99, Mango

Why not also try this stunning alternative, complete with a subtle military touch and flared skirt.

Vanessa Skirted Coat, £200, Monsoon

Prefer tortoise shell buttons? This strawberry-toned slip on will instantly brighten up your winter wardrobe.

Wool Blend Tailored Coat, £240, Boden

Speaking about Princess Kate's appearance at the event, Simon Johnson, chair of the RFL, said: "We will be delighted and honoured to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time as the RFL’s Royal Patron.

"With both our England Women and Men’s teams playing important World Cup matches on Saturday, her presence will enhance a special occasion for our sport, for the World Cup and for the famous rugby league town of Wigan."

The mother-of-three beamed as she greeted players on the pitch

The tournament has showcased the sport of rugby league with the women’s and wheelchair World Cups taking place alongside the men’s championship for the first time.

Before the start of the quarter-final, the Princess met the England and Papua New Guinea teams on the pitch and also observed a minute of non-silence, held to mark the tournament’s Movember Mental Fitness Match Day, a gesture to combat the damaging impact that silence can have upon men’s mental wellbeing.

The Princess rocked an all-red aesthetic

Ahead of the game, Kate also spoke with representatives from groups who have played an integral part in the delivery of the RLWC2021 Social Impact Programme. Launched in June 2018, the initiative aims to provide a positive impact to local communities, primarily focusing on the tournament’s host towns and cities.

Over the past four years, more than £25 million of investment has been delivered through the programme to tackle inequalities, increase opportunities for people from all backgrounds to access rugby league and promote positive mental health.

During the half-time break, the Princess will also meet the England women’s team who played Canada in a group match earlier today.

