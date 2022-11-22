Sophie Wessex dazzles in understated gown and her most unique tiara

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex looked exquisite in the most beautiful dress and her dazzling aquamarine tiara to attend the state banquet hosted at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening.

The 57-year-old royal was accompanied by her husband Prince Edward as she made her grand entrance at the celebratory event, where South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is being fêted during his two-day state visit by the new monarch King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla. Countess Sophie wore a flattering and understated wrap dress from one of her favourite labels, Suzannah London, teamed with her yellow Royal Family Order and her blue Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order sash, both bestowed upon her by the late Queen.

But it was Countess Sophie's glittering tiara that really caught our attention. The beautiful piece, which she debuted in 2005 during Prince Albert II of Monaco's enthronement celebrations, comes from her personal collection and is one of her go-to choices for similar state events.

The totally unique headpiece boasts a central aquamarine stone and intricate, woven silver detailing. Its most interesting feature, however, is that it can be transformed into a necklace!

Countess Sophie sported a Suzannah dress and her aquamarine tiara

Back in March 2006, Sophie wore the tiara in its necklace form, looking beautiful in a black V-neck evening gown.

For Tuesday evening's state banquet, the Countess completed her look with sparkling silver drop earrings and a matching necklace.

The late Queen's daughter-in-law arrived with Prince Edward

She wore her blonde hair pinned in a chic updo and kept her makeup elegant and understated as ever.

Countess Sophie proudly sported her blue sash, which signifies her position as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, the highest ranking of chivalry personally awarded by the late Queen for being in her service.

The Countess of Wessex wore her aquamarine tiara as a necklace in 2006

Earlier in the day, Countess Sophie looked beautiful in a figure-flattering pink dress as she was pictured inside Buckingham Palace. She completed her understated look with simple black accessories.

Following a private lunch hosted by Charles, the King and his fellow senior royals accompanied the president as he viewed South African artefacts from the Royal Collection in the Picture Gallery.

