Princess Kate looks effortlessly regal wearing Princess Diana's brooch The royal was perfectly dressed for the poignant occasion

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out in London on Tuesday to meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

MORE: Princess Kate makes powerful nod to Ukraine in silhouette-skimming L.K.Bennett dress

Princess Kate looked immaculate for the poignant occasion, braving the chilly autumn weather in an elegant tailored coat from Emelia Wickstead. The royal's silhouette-skimming coat was crafted from rich burgundy wool, which she paired perfectly with sleek pointed-toe heels and the Princess of Wales' feather brooch - a royal heirloom gifted to the late Princess Diana when she married Prince Charles in 1981.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The best of royal high street fashion

The 40-year-old royal's enviable brunette tresses were styled in loose curls that framed her pretty features, cascading past her shoulders under a chic pillbox hat adorned with an oversized bow. Princess Kate highlighted her ageless glow with soft bronzer, subtle eye makeup and rosy blush.

No royal lady is ever seen without her handbag, of wich Princess Kate opted for her Mulberry 'Bayswater' clutch in 'Cranberry Suede'. The Prince of Wales looked smart in a black suit, colour-coordinating his tie with his wife's festive plum attire.

The Princess of Wales looked stunning as ever in her elegant coat dress

We're never disappointed with the Princess' wardrobe, and her latest look proves her status as one of the best-dressed royal ladies.

SEE: Princess Kate's famous school run dress is finally back in stock - act fast

Inspired by her festive berry ensemble? We've found some stunning lookalikes that are sure to turn heads this winter.

Fig Italian Wool Coat, £263.20 / $452, Karen Millen

Button Front Shirt Dress, £66.75, Marks & Spencer

The Waleses were scheduled to meet with the South African President on behalf of King Charles III before travelling with him to Horse Guards Parade, where the president will receive a ceremonial welcome and meet with the King and Queen Consort Camilla.

MORE: Why Princess Kate won't wear Diana's iconic tiara at first banquet as Princess of Wales

SEE: 10 times Princess Kate dazzled in show-stopping tiaras

The royals and the president will then join a carriage procession along The Mall before King Charles hosts a private lunch at Buckingham Palace.

Today marks a significant milestone in Kate and William's royal career. They will attend their very first state banquet as the Prince and Princess of Wales – and royal fans are eagerly anticipating what Kate will choose to wear.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Royal ladies are permitted to wear tiaras on the occasion of state visits and Kate is therefore expected to don a glittering headpiece in honour of the President of South Africa this week.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.