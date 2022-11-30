Meghan Markle wears show-stopping keyhole dress in surprise appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday evening, the Duchess of Sussex took part in a moderated discussion with Rabbi Sandy Sasso as part of a sold out event in support of the Women's Fund of Central Indiana. The conversation focused on women's empowerment and the importance of supporting young girls.

Meghan looked incredible as she took the floor, wearing an exquisite green dress that came complete with a keyhole detail. We loved the long sleeves and sleek shape. Stunning!

The mother-of-two teamed the look with navy high heels and wore her hair in one of her favourite styles; the slick bun with loose tendrils. Subtle makeup highlighted her flawless face.

Women’s Fund of Central Indiana has hosted many notable guests for their events that serve as examples of inspiration, leadership and commitment to community, including Michelle Obama, Brooke Shields, Andrea Jung, Soledad O'Brien, and others.

Meghan looked incredible as she took to the stage

In 2015, Women’s Fund was recognized by both The White House and the Clinton Global Initiative for their leadership and innovation in disrupting the cycles of poverty for women and creating measurable, sustainable solutions that can be replicated across the country.

Looking radient, the Duchess wore a striking green keyhole dress

The last time the former Suits star wore a green dress like this was back in 2020. Meghan looked glowing as she joined the royal family for a special service to celebrate Commonwealth Day, in London.

Dressing for the cool UK weather, Meghan wore a stunning bright green cape dress by Emilia Wickstead which she paired with a matching green William Chambers hat and her trademark high heels in a complimenting nude colour from Aquazzura.

Meghan wore a similar dress back in 2020

The brunette beauty has always been a huge fan of subtle accessories, and added a deep green bag by Uruguayan designer Gabriela Hearst and her delicate Birks diamond earrings, too.

