Meghan Markle's youthful complexion leaves fans in awe - see photo The Duchess of Sussex created a conversation

Meghan Markle's Californian lifestyle with husband Prince Harry and their two children certainly seems to be suiting her.

The mom-of-two left her fans amazed in a new image alongside the Duke of Sussex which was posted on Instagram.

In the photo, Meghan and Harry were posing alongside Amanda Gorman, but it was Meghan's youthful good looks which created a stir.

WATCH: Meghan Markle Kind List 2022 Cover

The 41-year-old appeared fresh-faced and glowing, with her long hair worn loose and a smile on her face.

She donned blue denim jeans with a white tee and a camel-colored mohair cardigan. Harry had a big smile on his face and wore a navy blue polo shirt while Amanda stood out in a bold patterned dress.

Meghan's fans couldn't wait to comment on her appearance, with many saying the same thing. "Is Meghan aging backwards?" wrote one, while another added: "Can't get over how young she looks," and a third remarked: "How does she do it?"

Meghan's fans marveled at her flawless appearance

American poet Amanda, 24, shared the candid snapshot on her Instagram ahead of her appearance on Meghan's podcast.

She wrote: "Beyond thrilled to have had the honor of speaking with The Duchess on her podcast, Archetypes, where I spoke on the power that women possess as changemakers. Thank you so much for having me!"

Former National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda was a surprise guest at the close of Meghan's latest Archetypes podcast episode, which hit Spotify on Tuesday.

Meghan and Harry's life in LA suits them

Meghan welcomed actress and activist Michaela Jaé Rodriquez and Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell for a conversation titled 'Beyond the Archetype: Human Being' to discuss sexuality, identity and femininity.

Meghan later introduced Amanda and the "powerful" poem she wrote.

Harry and Meghan are believed to have spent Thanksgiving in Montecito at their home with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Every year they've been joined by Meghan's mother Doria and this year was likely no different for their family celebrations in America.

