Meghan Markle's vote outfit is so popular, there's a wait list

On Tuesday, November 8, the Duchess of Sussex shared a photograph of herself voting! Smiling happily, the former working royal encouraged fellow Americans to get out there and vote.

Mother-of-two Meghan looked incredible in the snap, in a really relaxed outfit. We are used to seeing the Duchess wearing ballgowns and smart dresses, so it was great to see her dressed-down, sporting casual vibes.

WATCH: Meghan Markle promises to be 'unfiltered'

The former Suits star wore a beige jumper, stonewash jeans, a navy blue cap and stylish rain mac, which came from Cuyana.

The Pleat-Back Anorak has since sold out, and the demand for it has been so vast since Meghan wore it, there is now a waitlist! But don't worry, we've found a fab alternative should you wish to invest in the meantime.

Meghan wears the Cuyana anorack

Taking to the Archewell website, the 41-year-old said: "Today is Election Day in the US! Time to get out and vote. Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to find your polling location and make sure you are ready to vote."

Pleat-Back Anorak, $298, Cuyana

Pinned to her cream jumper was an 'I voted' sticker placed on her chest.

Rains string parka, £115 / $229.00, Whistles

Meghan also shared helpful hints for those who were preparing to vote on Tuesday in the midterm elections, writing: "Here are some helpful reminders as you prepare to vote.

"Check your polling location and hours, make sure you have the right ID to vote, research what is on your ballot, bring snacks, comfortable shoes, and a book or activity in case lines are long."

She added: "If you’re in line when the polls close, you’re legally allowed to vote, no matter how long the line is, if anyone intimidates or tries to suppress your right to vote, call the voter protection hotline: 866-OUR-VOTE."

