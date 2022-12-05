Shop Meghan Markle's symbolic jewelry: From the necklace that battles 'negative vibes' to her lucky 7 pendant

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle is a big fan of jewelry with hidden meanings, and if you take a closer look at her favorite baubles, you'll see that many of the pieces she loves most are filled with symbolism, as seen in Meghan and Prince Harry's new Netflix documentary.

And if you also love to wear your heart on your sleeve – or better said, your jewelry – like the Duchess of Sussex, we've made it easy for you to shop the Duchess' favorites...and they're more affordable than you think.

WATCH NOW: Archie talks for the first time in Meghan and Harry's new documentary

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRINCE HARRY'S BOOK SPARE

The Duchess' jewelry box includes everything from a necklace with a beautiful talisman that battles 'negative vibes' to a friendship bracelet she doesn't seem to leave home without and the ultimate lucky charm.

Meghan Markle's Evil Eye necklace

Visionary Charm Necklace, $‌195 / £145, Edge of Ember

Duchess Meghan's 18k gold plated 'Visionary' necklace promises good fortune, and the blue topaz evil eye will protect you from 'negative vibes'.

Meghan Markle's Heart Signet Ring

Meghan Markle's Open Heart Signet Ring, $115 / £89, Missoma

This 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil on Sterling Silver features white cubic zirconia and is engraved with "artful amulets for love, luck and inspiration" including the open heart which represents love, passion and friendship.

Meghan Markle's Lucky 'Kismet' Necklace

Kismet Charm Necklace, $170 / £125, Edge of Ember

Meghan wears the Edge of Ember Kismet Charm Necklace close to her heart for good luck. The 18k gold plated necklace features a lucky clover – a symbol of "the unique and extraordinary" – as well as the lucky number 7.

Meghan Markle's Tranquil 'Wave' Earrings

Wave Earrings, $85 / £65, Edge of Ember

Meghan also loves the ethical 18k gold vermeil 'Wave' earrings, representing "visions of rippling waves on a balmy summer evening", and they're a fave with shoppers, too, who have given them top five-star reviews.

Meghan Markle's Friendship Bracelet

Linear Friendship Bracelet, $175 / £125, Monica Vinader

Royal-loved brand Monica Vinader is always a great choice for gifts, or to treat yourself, and the Duchess regularly rocks the the pretty Linear Friendship bracelet, which comes in a range of colors and finishes.

Meghan Markle's Symbolic Jewellery

Meghan has these favorite pieces on repeat, and they go back a few years. The Duchess was first spotted wearing the Open Heart signet ring in October 2018 during a visit West Sussex with her husband Prince Harry.

Duchess Meghan wore the evil eye 'Visionary' necklace for a virtual chat with charity Smart Works in April 2020, and the lucky pendant charm on International Women's Day in the UK back in March 2019.

And during the same week, she wore her 'Wave' earrings from the brand for a visit to London's National Theatre.

The Duchess regularly wears Monica Vinader's 'Linear Friendship Bracelet' in rose gold, which was likely to have been chosen to represent solidarity and togetherness.

Meghan debuted the piece to give a video address to the graduating class to her Los Angeles alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School, when she spoke of the Black Lives Matter movement and her hope for change.

NOW SHOP

Meghan Markle Christmas list: the gifts Prince Harry should buy his wife

Meghan Markle's pearl earrings gifted by Queen Elizabeth II: get the look for less

Meghan's tweed dress is a look - and there's plenty to shop for winter

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.