This £30 party season blazer is trending and Meghan Markle would approve

Now we’re well and truly into party season – do you have your wardrobe sorted? It’s not just all about the dresses, you’ll want a nice jacket to throw on over those sequins, so look at this…

This ASOS blazer is trending and we know Megan Markle would totally approve. She’s the queen of the black blazer and has several in her wardrobe – this one reminds us of the one she wore to attend the Endeavour awards with Prince Harry.

ASOS Design slouchy blazer in black (Also available in mocha and orange) £30 / $43, ASOS

The relaxed fit gives this one cool girl vibes and extreme versatility. Once you’re done with party season it can be brought out again and again, whether for work or the weekend.

It features a no-fuss single button fastening, and side pockets – and the best thing is it’s also available in mocha or a bright orange colourway if you’re feeling daring.

It’s available in sizes four to 18 and it’s a wallet-friendly £30 (or $43 for US customers). But hurry if you do want to grab one in time for your Christmas party, as it’s absolutely flying off the virtual shelves and we can see it selling out fast!

