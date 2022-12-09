Sophie Wessex is a festive fashionista in flared mini dress 'Tis the season for red-hot royal looks

The royals have been here, there, and everywhere this week. Luckily for us, they always have the perfect wardrobe for their overseas visits – meaning Sophie Wessex visited the USA fully and fashionably prepared.

LOOK: Sophie Wessex dazzles in spellbinding silver gown for rare red carpet moment

The Countess of Wessex visited Washington, D.C. looking ravishing in red. She sported a festive red mini dress by Alaia, which displayed mid-length sleeves, a flared silhouette, a rounded neckline and a feminine lace exterior.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's tears during the Queen's funeral

The frock, which was named the 'Lace Overlay Flared Dress' by the design team at Maison Alaia, was sweetly teamed with Lanvin's 'Embellished Belted Wool, Cashmere and Silk-Blend Coat' in elephant grey to craft a snug yet sophisticated look.

SEE: Sophie Wessex is a timeless style icon in her 18-year-old daughter's coat

The beloved royal added a pinch of sparkle to her subdued tonal attire by accessorising with a host of gold jewellery. She wore her blonde hair tied back into a low ponytail and opted for a natural beauty blend.

In Washington, The Countess of Wessex has attended meetings to discuss furthering efforts to support survivors of sexual violence & women peacekeepers.



📍 Office of the White House Gender Council Policy

📍 Atlantic Council

📍 US Institute of Peace



🔗 https://t.co/1ePIKVKTXq pic.twitter.com/CCK1ynMlMA — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 7, 2022

Fans adored Sophie's latest look and rushed to social media to share their uplifting comments about the royal's failsafe wardrobe. "Fabulous dress for Sophie, it’s very flattering and love the festive colour," one wrote, while another added: "Nice dress for Sophie, she suits the style, and the pattern is flattering for her figure." A third commented: "Oh I would love to have this coat and dress."

The Countess of Wessex has wonderful winter style

A fourth knowledgeably penned: "I always love to see The Countess wearing this red Alaia dress… (I remember she wore it on Christmas Day church service at Sandringham in 2016, where she accompanied the late Duke of Edinburgh. She also wore a lovely black fascinator)."

The Countess of Wessex jet-setted across the globe to attend the 2022 Hillary Rodham Clinton Awards in Washington, D.C. on Monday, where she was honoured as an "extraordinary woman trailblazer".

READ: Countess Sophie's life-threatening birth with Lady Louise Windsor revealed

Earlier in the week Countess Sophie, 57, looked immaculate for the poignant event, donning a striking leather A-line skirt from trendy Californian brand, Vince. Complete with a belted, buckled tie and rippled pleats, the daring leather ensemble proved to be a beautiful new addition to the royal's enviable wardrobe.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.