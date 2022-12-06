Sophie Wessex goes hell for leather in belted skirt for poignant event

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex jet-setted across the globe to attend the 2022 Hillary Rodham Clinton Awards in Washington, D.C. on Monday, where she was honoured as an "extraordinary woman trailblazer".

LOOK: Sophie Wessex dazzles in spellbinding silver gown for rare red carpet moment

Countess Sophie, 57, looked immaculate for the poignant event, donning a striking leather A-line skirt from trendy Californian brand, Vince. Complete with a belted, buckled tie and rippled pleats, the daring leather ensemble proved to be a beautiful new addition to the royal's enviable wardrobe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex - everything you need to know about the royal

Looking the epitome of elegance, Sophie teamed her leather skirt with a whimsical 'Dana Silk Organza Blouse' from royal-favourite brand, Emilia Wickstead.

It featured striking gathered sleeves embellished with an exaggerated ruffle. The constructed crepe front added to its feminine flair, while the soft ivory hue was a poignant symbol of "equality, neutrality and independence," according to colour expert Gabi Winters from Chromology.

SEE: Sophie Wessex is a timeless style icon in her 18-year-old daughter's coat

The royal looked radiant to receive her award

The wife of Prince Edward completed her look with 'Pointtoe Brown Suede Pumps' from Prada. During her acceptance speech, the Countess asked to be excused during her speech in order to compose herself.

She asked the audience at The Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security in Washington, D.C.: "Would you just forgive me for a minute? I just need a tissue." Sophie was then seen walking off stage, before returning to the podium to explain.

LOOK: Sophie Wessex exudes glamour in fitted trousers and sheer ruffled blouse

DISCOVER: Sophie Wessex's day on a plate: The royal's glow-getting breakfast, lunch & dinner

"That's a first for me... didn't want me to carry on sniffling throughout," she added.

The 2022 Hillary Rodham Clinton Awards ceremony celebrates "extraordinary women trailblazers." The awards are bestowed annually for exceptional leadership in advancing women's rights and creating a more peaceful and secure world for all.

The Countess was honoured alongside the First Lady of the Ukraine, Olena Zelenska

The royal was recognised for her work campaigning against sexual violence in conflict zones, to which the former First Lady, Hilary Clinton, said the Countess had: "Devoted her time to supporting the UN's Women, Peace and Security Agenda."

READ: Countess Sophie's life-threatening birth with Lady Louise Windsor revealed

"She has travelled to some of the most violent and difficult conflict zones to meet with survivors and spotlight their needs," she added.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.