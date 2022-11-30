Sophie Wessex exudes glamour in fitted trousers and sheer ruffled blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex put her most fashionable foot forward on Tuesday evening to attend a reception at Buckingham Palace alongside Queen Consort Camilla.

The wife of Prince Edward joined the Queen Consort at the empowering event, which was held in connection with the UN's International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Looking immaculate in a striking Emelia Wickstead ensemble, Countess Sophie made a case for monochrome as she styled a cream blouse and slick black trousers.

The 57-year-old royal donned a whimsical 'Dana Silk Organza Blouse' from the royal-favourite brand, which featured striking gathered sleeves embellished with an exaggerated ruffle.

The constructed crepe front added to its feminine flair, while the soft ivory hue was a poignant symbol of "equality, neutrality and independence," according to colour expert Gabi Winters from Chromology.

The Countess of Wessex looked immaculate to attend the poignant event

Sophie elevated her look with preppy high-waisted 'Jana' trousers from Emelia Wickstead, complete with a chunky figure-flattering belt.

The royal teased her creamy blonde tresses into a sleek, curled style, while she highlighted her ageless features with a rosy blush, lashing of mascara and matte mocha-hued lipstick.

We're all about an organza blouse this festive season. Lightweight, slightly sheer, and effortlessly understated, this timeless trend is the perfect way to exude a feminine, ethereal feel.

Countess Sophie's exact blouse is sadly sold out, but this similar satin blouse with pussy bow tie and statement fringing on the hem is a total scene-stealer for winter soirees. And at £55, we call that a royal bargain.

Satin Fringe Blouse, £55, River Island

During the event, the Queen Consort remarked that the "heinous crimes" committed against women and girls must end, as she was joined by Ukraine’s First Lady at the event to raise awareness of such violence.

Olena Zelenska was one of about 300 people at a reception at Buckingham Palace, where Camilla told guests of her determination to "remember and to listen" to survivors' stories, which she said were two of the most powerful ways to help.

