Princess Charlene is the belle of the ball in glamorous sequin party gown

Princess Charlene of Monaco oozes elegance for every royal outing, but she upped the glamour over the weekend as she attended The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation's Christmas ball on Friday 9 December.

Instead of her usual tailored suits, the royal opted for a party dress from Carolina Herrera, a brand loved by other royals such as Queen Letizia of Spain and the Duchess of Sussex. The frock featured a sleeveless silhouette with a sheer neckline and an embellished bodice – all in a midnight blue hue.

Teamed with a small black clutch, a matching coat to keep warm and diamond stud earrings, Charlene looked every inch the belle of the ball in her latest look.

Next to pictures taken by Eric Mathon - Palais Princier and shared on The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation's Instagram page, the translated caption read: "On Friday December 9, 2022, the traditional Christmas Ball was held in the Salle Belle Epoque of the Hôtel Hermitage, in the presence of H.S.H. Princess Charlene.

The royal looked stunning as she attended The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation's Christmas ball

"This year, the gala evening was themed 'Italia Chic.' An auction, organized by Sotheby's, raised funds for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and its projects for the prevention of drowning and the education of children through the values ​​of sport.

"The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation would like to thank all the donors and partners who contributed to the success of this 2022 edition."

Fans took the opportunity to leave a flurry of compliments under the photos, including: "You are so beautiful and lovely Royal Princess Charlene," and: "So beautiful and so noble Princess Charlene." "Charlene looks so lovely," added a third.

Princess Charlene often wears tailored suits

If you're in need of a show-stopping gown and you've fallen in love with Charlene's look, then shop a similar frock from the same brand – with the head-turning embellishments, of course.

Charlene has recently been spotted in more casual ensembles, including a chic white coat dress which she teamed with a black high-neck jumper, a wide-brimmed hat and black leather gloves for a mass ceremony at the Monaco cathedral to mark National Day.

She also proved she wasn't afraid of colour when she stepped out for Monaco's Red Cross gift giveaway in November wearing a stunning dark green pleated dress which was cinched in at the waist with a thin black leather belt.

