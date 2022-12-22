Net-A-Porter's winter sale is on! Here’s what Princess Kate has added to basket - probably

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Put down the Quality Street and pause Elf - Net-A-Porter has a huge winter sale on! The leading online designer retailer has launched an unmissable 60% off select items in its winter sale, and we can’t get enough.

Big brands have been reduced in the sale, including labels Princess Kate has worn to royal engagements in the past; from Alexander McQueen and Manolo Blahnik to The Vampire’s Wife, and many more. Read this to discover all of Kate's favourite fashion and beauty brands.

However, not all of the mother-of-three's exact wardrobe items are available to shop, but some similar items are, and it is prime time to snap up a bargain for those who want to emulate the royal's style.

Dresses, tops and blouses, as well as shoes, bags and other accessories are now available to shop online for less, so it is not to be missed. he

We have found the royal-approved brands to shop for less at Net-A-Porter now - but you’ll have to be quick before they sell out.

Alessandra Rich

Cast your mind back to Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, when Kate posed for the family portrait wearing that navy and white polka dot dress from Alessandra Rich.

Ever since we have been desperately searching to find similar alternatives to the sell-out number, and now the label has a very similar alternative on sale to channel your inner Princess.

Alessandra Rich Midi Dress, £1,043 (WAS £1,490), Net-A-Porter

Cefinn

Kate's been spotted in a blue Cefinn blouse, and there's plenty of them on sale.

Cefinn Ruffled Check Blouse, £85 (WAS £170), Net-A-Porter

Chloe

Kate's pink Chloe blazer was one of our favourite looks of hers, and though her exact jacket isn't on sale, there are plenty of other alternatives to shop at a reduced rate, which is music to our ears.

CHLOÉ Frayed Linen Blazer, £1,282 (WAS £2,565), Net-A-Porter

Emilia Wickstead

Emilia Wickstead is a go-to for the royal, and she is known to have the same style in different colours.

While we don’t intend to follow in the royal’s footsteps on that grounds, we always appreciate her style and would happily welcome one Emilia Wickstead gown in our wardrobe.

Emilia Wickstead Cotton Mini Dress, £411 (WAS £685), Net-A-Porter

The Vampire’s Wife

The Vampire’s Wife is not only a brand loved by Kate, but fellow royal, Princess Beatrice too.

Kate wore the unforgettable green metallic lamé midi dress during her royal tour of Ireland in 2020 to open the Guinness Storehouse, while Beatrice turned to the designer label when she attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May this year.

The Vampire’s Wife The Cry Baby Mini Dress, £350 (WAS £875), Net-A-Porter

Manolo Blahnik

If it wasn’t obvious enough, Kate Middleton loves her shoes. Over the years Prince William’s wife has turned to the iconic fashion label on a number of occasions.

With various designs on sale, this is one brand you don’t want to miss out on when it is reduced.

Manolo Blahnik Bow Pumps, £507.50 (WAS £725), Net-A-Porter

Oscar de la Renta

Kate has turned to Oscar de le Renta on a number of occasions, including her royal tour of Ireland in 2020.

For the occasion the royal opted for a vintage Oscar de la Renta deep plum outfit. For other royal engagements she has worn the label, and for those who have an important date in the diary, this is prime time to shop the brand, while it is reduced.

Oscar De La Renta Off-the-shoulder Dress, £3,591 (Was £5,986), Net-A-Porter

Nike

Back in 2017, Kate’s footwear hit the headlines as she wore Nike’s Air VaporMax to play tennis with school children, which saw sales for the design soar.

Now, five years on, and the exact design may not be in stock, but there are alternative footwear from the leading sportswear giant to shop on sale, which is music to our ears. Whether you need comfortable every day footwear, or gym shoes, there are plenty on offer now.

Nike Zoom Air sneakers, £66.50 (Was £95), Net-A-Porter

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney is a British brand Kate often relies on for royal engagements; from Archie’s christening to the Platinum Pageant, and many more occasions.

Stella McCartney is on sale at Net-A-Porter and everything from blazers and blouses, to co-ords and dresses are reduced, which is a rare shopping opportunity you won’t want to miss.

Stella McCartney Skirt, £472.50 (WAS £675), Net-A-Porter

Stuart Weitzman

Kate Middleton has been known to wear Stuart Weitzman’s knee high boots, as another alternative to her iconic Penelope Chilvers boots.

Stuart Weitzman has a selection of footwear reduced on sale at Net-A-Porter from boots to sandals, as well as heels, so you are spoilt for choice in the sale.

Stuart Weitzman Norah Chelsea Boots, £416.50 (Was £595), Net-A-Porter

Veja

Veja is another footwear brand both Meghan and Kate have turned to for more informal engagements.

During a royal tour of Scotland, Kate wore a pair of gold Esplar trainers, and though they are not on sale at Net-A-Porter, there are other stylish, and practical, trainers on offer.

VEJA Campo Sneakers, £73.50 (Was £105), Net-A-Porter

Castaner

Castaner is another firm favourite shoe brand Kate Middleton swears by, as she is often pictured wearing the brand’s heeled wedges, especially in the summer months.

CASTAÑER Espadrilles, £105 (Was £150), Net-A-Porter

