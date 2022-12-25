Lady Louise Windsor looks poised to perfection in chic attire for Christmas Day celebrations

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Despite her young age, Lady Louise Windsor has nailed the art of dressing for public occasions. The daughter of Prince Edward attended her family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham hosted by King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort, delighting with her outfit of the day.

The 19-year-old looked refined in a stylish ensemble that consisted of a navy hat, dress and coat, proving that Louise has inherited her mother Countess Sophie's unfailing elegance and regal style.

Louise wore her blonde ringlets brushed back beneath her hat and revealed a natural makeup palette. A porcelain complexion, a dash of bronzer and a dusting of rose-pink blush made for a sweet beauty combination.

Once again taking a leaf out of the Countess of Wessex and Forfar's style book, Lady Louise won crowds over with her choice of accessories. The royal sported two necklaces and wore sublte drop earrings to add a sprinkling of sparkle to her look.

Lady Louise and Sophie Wessex both looked radiant

Lady Louise attended the traditional Sandringham Christmas alongside her parents, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and other well-dressed royals who flocked to the Norfolk estate for a church service at St Mary's Magdalene. The Prince and Princess of Wales were also in attendance.

While Louise is often the one borrowing from her mother's expansive wardrobe, sometimes Sophie likes to adopt a style trick or two from her eldest child.

Back in November, the wife of Prince Edward looked immaculate to attend the service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. Wearing a timeless, tailored coat from royal-favourite brand Catherine Walker, Countess Sophie's sombre look was complemented by black leather gloves and an 'Aphrodite' headpiece in black crepe from Jane Taylor millinery.

As identified by royal fashion blog @royalfashionpolice, the Countess' fitted black coat was previously worn by Lady Louise Windsor to the late Queen Elizabeth II's vigil held at Westminster Hall.

