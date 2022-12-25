Princess Kate is a festive vision in statement hat for royal Christmas celebrations

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales took festive dressing to a whole new level as she celebrated Christmas with members of her family. The mother-of-three looked mesmerising as ever in her outfit of choice for the wholesome day – adding a wow-worthy hat to her look.

For the special gathering, Princess Kate sported a statement Philip Treacy hat and high-heeled boots, along with a dark green high-necked coat, accessorised with fashion-forward £100 gold drop earrings by Sezane, making for the most enchanting look for Christmas Day.

The royal completed her merry attire by wearing her hair long and loose under her hat, opting for a rich glamour makeup glow. A flawless complexion, a glossy lip, a flutter of black mascara, a touch of bronzer and a dusting of blush accentuated her naturally defined features.

Princess Kate attended the traditional Sandringham Christmas celebrations hosted by King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort, which saw royals such as Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice flock to the Norfolk estate for a church service at St Mary's Magdalene.

Prince William looked smart beside his stylish wife, donning his trademark dark suit.

In the lead-up to Christmas, King Charles bestowed an extraordinary gift on his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales.

The pair are known to have a good relationship and their fondness for one another is well-documented.

Prior to their Christmas gathering, the monarch presented Kate with a truly unique offering. Charles has given Kate her very first army role, allowing her to take over as Colonel of the Irish Guards – a position previously held by her husband Prince William. The Prince of Wales will instead become Colonel of the Welsh Guards, one of the King’s former roles.

