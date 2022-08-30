Lady Louise Windsor’s grunge-girl statement dress looks so good with biker boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Louise Windsor may only be 18 years old, but the young royal is already following in her mother the Countess of Wessex's fashion-forward footsteps - and her latest outfit proves her evolving wardrobe is ever in vogue.

The daughter of Prince Edward and Countess Sophie was photographed on her way to church in Crathie Kirk on Sunday. Lady Louise is currently enjoying the last of her summer holidays at her grandmother the Queen's Scottish Highlands estate before she enrols at St Andrew's university next month.

Looking effortlessly elegant, the royal donned her favourite 'Valerie' floral dress from Australian-born brand hush.

In a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette, Lady Louise's sophisticated midi dress is adorned with a feminine floral print in a blend of black and punk pink hues.

Lady Louise previously wore her statement hush dress

Framed with a flattering v-neckline and three-quarter length sleeves, this versatile piece looks just as chic with flats as it does with wedged espadrilles or statement biker boots.

Royal fans were quick to comment on the soon-to-be university student's church attire, flooding the comments of a post from @royalfashionpolice with compliments for her modish ensemble.

"Please tell me she wore it with boots like the model [heart eye emoji]" commented one fan, as another penned: "Beautiful for Lady Louise!" while a third comment read: "How you style and accessorise this type of dress is everything. The right styling can take it from frumpy to current and youthful."

It's not the first time Lady Louise has styled the same dress. She rocked the grunge-girl ensemble to St George's Chapel in Windsor for the Easter Mattins Service back in April, delighting onlookers with the striking floral frock.

Sophie Wessex and her daughter share a similar sense of style

Lady Louise wore her blonde hair in natural curls, rocking a half-up, half-down style beneath a structured cream beret.

Louise's exact dress has since sold out, but we're loving this similar style from hush made from semi-sheer chiffon.

hush Shirt Dress, £89, John Lewis

Style it with 'barely-there' heels for a feminine getup, or channel a punk girl aesthetic with chunky black boots - the ultimate transitional wardrobe garment.

