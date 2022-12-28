Mia Tindall's little Gucci jacket will rock your world

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We always love seeing the royal family go to church on Christmas Day, and that includes the royal children too.

Last week, King Charles' family all stepped out in Sandringham to attend a Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene's Church.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and their respective partners, as well as Zara and Mike Tindall were amongst those in attendance.

Their daughter Mia Tindall looked lovely, wearing a gorgeous grey coat that totally matched her mother's. How sweet! Mia's coat was from high-end brand Gucci and featured wide lapels and the brand's subtle gold hardware at the waist. It's sadly a past-season buy but we've found a great alternative; so keep scrolling!

Mia looked lovely in her Gucci coat

Princess Anne's daughter Zara, wrapped up warm in a gorgeous grey tweed coat by L.K.Bennett which she teamed with a burgundy hat, elevating her look with skyscraper heels by Christian Louboutin.

Mia's coat was by Gucci

Beauty-wise, Zara accentuated her natural beauty with pink blush along her cheekbones and long lashes, styling her blonde hair into sleek updo beneath her hat.

Once the family left the church, they greeted members of the public who had camped out overnight at the gates with bunches of flowers of gifts for the young royals. One fan was lucky to capture Prince George's attention, although he was nearly distracted by his cousin Mia's cheeky antics. In a video of the moment, Mia can be seen trying to distract her eight-year-old cousin, who is standing alongside his parents and eldest sister Charlotte.

Thankfully, George manages to remain undistracted, leaving Mia laughing, and a bit disappointed, as she walks away. So cute!

