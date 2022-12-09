Zara Tindall debuts statement look upon return from Australia - and what a hat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall enjoyed a day at the races alongside her husband Mike Tindall on Friday. The royal layered up for the chilly outing while retaining her ever-stylish appearance. Zara opted for a minimalist look, sporting one of her go-to coats for the occasion.

Zara, 41, recycled her beloved 'Athina' coat crafted by Guinea London, which featured a classic collar, button-down detailing, sharp tailoring, all-over dark green velvet, a touch of Italian craftsmanship, a three-quarter length, a contrasting mauve lining and a military feel.

WATCH: Mike Tindall told he's 'punching' with wife Zara

She completed her look by accessorising with a black fedora boasting an emerald green ribbon trim. Husband Mike Tindall smiled beside his wife, looking smart in a stone-coloured tweed blazer and matching waistcoat, layered over a pale coloured shirt.

Zara wore her blonde, straight hair down loose and opted for a natural makeup look to highlight her Aussie-induced skin-kissed glow. A pair of simple hoop earrings made for a sweet touch of sparkle.

Want your wardrobe to have a royal revamp? Treat yourself to Zara's luxurious outerwear piece just in time for the cooler months ahead.

Athina Coat, £565, Guinea London

We also sourced this striking alternative if you're after a more affordable option.

Longline Velvet Coat, £110, John Lewis

Zara recently hung up her jodhpurs – trading in her much-loved equestrian attire for something a touch less sporty. Princess Anne's daughter attended a state banquet in Australia alongside her husband and took full advantage of dressing for the occasion.

The equestrian turned out an epic Cinderella moment as she graced the scene in a billowing ballgown by Paolo Sebastian. Featuring a delicate off-the-shoulder silhouette, a cascading train, a belted waistline, cinched layered of wispy mesh fabric across the bust, a serene sky-blue hue and bolts of silver thread jetted across the garment's exterior, the dress offered up one of Zara's best looks to date.

