Zara Tindal wows in ruffled mini dress in unseen photos with husband Mike

Mike and Zara Tindall made the absolute most of their time together in Australia following Mike's stint in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, from shopping in Melbourne boutiques to enjoying a day at Sea World with their children.

Previously unseen photographs published to Instagram revealed that the royal couple also enjoyed an evening of wine tasting at Bird in Hand winery on 3 December - and Zara's ultra-glamorous outfit has stopped us in our tracks.

A post shared to Bird in Hand's Instagram page read: "Andrew & Susie Nugent Hosted A Special Evening @birdinhandwine // Guests Included Zara & Mike Tindall & Rachel Griffiths #birdinhandwine."

Looking incredible for the casual evening occasion, Zara rocked a romantic ruffled mini shirt dress from Aussie brand Acler. The design of her classic 'Lalor' dress featured balloon sleeves with large cuffs, button front closure and a statement-tiered skirt.

Zara rocked a stylish ruffled mini dress for her evening out

A D-ring belt with gold hardware cinched in her waist, while the relaxed open collar made for effortless dressing. The mother-of-three teamed her flirty $395 frock with pointed-toe heels, styling her glossy blonde bob in relaxed waves.

Royal fashion fans were quick to note Zara's array of Australian fashion brands during her trip down under. Commenting on Instagram account @royalfashionpolice, one fan wrote: "She’s worn some great Australian brands during her trip here."

"Beautiful dress, Zara has been killing it," agreed a second fan, while a third said: "Might be her BEST look ever! Gorge!"

Amid her romantic reunion with her husband, the 41-year-old royal enjoyed a spot of retail therapy, proving her sartorial prowess as she tried on a selection of eclectic beach dresses from It-girl boutique Spell.

One photograph pictured the royal wearing the brand's 'Lei Lei Frill Playdress'. Its ethereal and flattering shape featured a wide frill at the neckline adorned in lace, complete with beachy coconut buttons down the front.

Another snap saw Zara wearing Spell's 'Hibiscus Lane Romper' in a whimsical floral print - the perfect playsuit for sunset soirees and enjoying sundowners on her trip away.

