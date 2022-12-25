Zara Tindall is a festive dream in skyscraper heels for family Christmas appearance The royals are celebrating at the Norfolk estate

Zara Tindall has recently stepped out in everything from a ruffled mini shirt dress during her Australia trip with her husband Mike, to a burgundy coat during the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service, but her Christmas day outfit has got to be one of our favourites.

Princess Anne's daughter wrapped up warm in a gorgeous grey tweed coat which she teamed with a burgundy hat, elevating her look with sky scraper heels. Beauty-wise, Zara accentuated her natural beauty with pink blush along her cheekbones and long lashes, styling her blonde hair into sleek updo beneath her hat.

She was pictured alongside Mike – who recently came fourth on I'm a Celebrity – and their middle daughter Lena at Sandringham, where they traditionally attend a church service at St Mary's Magdalene before a turkey lunch is served at Sandringham House.

Zara and Mike's daughter Lena joined them on Christmas Day

Other royals in attendance included the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex and Forfar, among others.

This year's festivities, which are being hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, mark the first time the family have celebrated at the Norfolk estate in three years following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. It will also be a poignant occasion considering there will be one person missing - Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly died at Balmoral in September.

Zara chose a striking hat for Christmas Day

Aside from their public appearances, the royals also enjoy private celebrations behind closed doors. King Charles hosted a pre-Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle last week, which Zara was pictured attending alongside her husband and their three children – and she looked incredible.

Zara twinned with Pippa Middleton in burgundy at the Together At Christmas carol service

The 41-year-old chose a blue printed satin dress from ME+EM with a flirty fit-and-flare shape, shirred cuffs and pockets. With her hair slicked away from her face, Zara teamed her outfit with a classic black overcoat.

So what happens at the private royal get-togethers? Back in 2019, former rugby star Mike revealed the children of the family get their very own table to sit on - in a different room!

Speaking on JOE UK's House of Rugby podcast, he said: "The family lunch there must be about 70 of us there – there are seven tables and the kiddies have their own little one in a different room. I was on Prince Charles' table. It was lovely, really good."

