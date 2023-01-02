Mia Tindall's £475 mini handbag is the cutest thing you'll see in 2023

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Mia Tindall is fast becoming one very chic royal! The daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall headed to the Cheltenham racecourse with her horse-loving parents on New Year's Day, and looked super chic in her race attire.

The eight-year-old wore a delightful outfit which consisted of high street store Reiss's 'Mia' junior wool coat, a Scotch & Soda printed dress, funky boots from Mango and best of all, an Aspinal of London micro 'Lottie' bag which she trendily wore crossbody.

The £475 bag was made in a lovely midnight blue with a sparkly texture. If blue isn't your colour; you can pick up the same style in many different shades. We adore the gold too; perfect for a party!

The website says of the style: "Our new glitter finish takes pride of place on our Micro Lottie Crossbody Bags - the petite accessory that has a large impact on style.

Mia looked so cute in her races outfit

"Handcrafted with the same luxury components synonymous of the Lottie Collection including the letterbox style closure and leather plaited metal chain, the micro-sized single compartment is perfect for when you want to carry the barest of essentials."

Micro Lottie Bag, £475, Aspinal of London

We last saw the trendy royal on Christmas Day in Sandringham at St Mary Magdalene's Church. The Prince and Princess of Wales were in attendance, as well as Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and their respective partners, and Zara and Mike.

Mia wearing Gucci on Christmas Day

Mia looked as lovely as ever, wearing a gorgeous grey coat that totally matched her mother's. How sweet! Mia's coat was from high-end brand Gucci and featured wide lapels and the brand's subtle gold hardware at the waist.

Once the family left the church, they greeted members of the public who had camped out overnight at the gates with bunches of flowers of gifts for the young royals. One fan was lucky to capture Prince George's attention, although he was nearly distracted by his cousin Mia's cheeky antics. In a video of the moment, Mia can be seen trying to distract her eight-year-old cousin, who is standing alongside his parents and eldest sister Charlotte. Tinker!

