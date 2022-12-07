Princess Olympia of Greece pays homage to the Queen with her latest look - did you notice? Princess Olympia has a soft spot for the British designer

It goes without saying that Princess Olympia of Greece is well-versed in red carpet dressing. The daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece graced the scene at The Fashion Awards 2022 in London, aptly sporting one of Britain's hottest designer pieces for the highly anticipated bash.

The socialite alluded to her royal status as she stepped out in Richard Quinn, one of her go-to luxury labels for evening attire. Her outfit of choice materialised in the form of an ebony-toned velvet midi dress, complete with a satin caped shoulder and paired with Quinn's signature latex gloves.

Princess Olympia slipped into a pair of sheer black tights and Aquazzura point-toe heels to elevate her gothic aesthetic. A beauty blend crafted by the Charlotte Tilbury team highlighted her modelsque features while a modest slicked-back bun hairstyle shaped by Syd Hayes allowed her look to take centre stage.

This year's Fashion Awards marked the industry's first big bash since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Following the monarch's death, London Fashion Week events were cancelled, meaning celebrities went all out for Monday night's ceremony.

Princess Olympia of Greece wore a Richard Quinn dress to The Fashion Awards 2022

Not only was Princess Olympia's Richard Quinn ensemble a statement moment, but it also carried a sentimental significance. Richard Quinn was the only designer to host the late monarch at a fashion show back in February 2018 and has since paid tribute to the Queen in his collections.

The monarch took her place on the front row beside Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour at the show, subsequently presenting the designer with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

The princess paid homage to the late British monarch with her choice of outfit

Princess Olympia is emerging as the new royal It-girl of the fashion sphere. The 26-year-old has both model and socialite roles under her designer-clad belt, therefore it comes as no surprise that she is often spotted at the hottest events in town.

Last month, the royal attended the Miu Miu Holiday party at Quo Vadis in London and looked the part in head-to-toe Miu Miu. A silhouette-skimming midi dress was the frock of choice and featured delicate spaghetti straps, a deep midnight black hue, a glittering finish, and a keyhole cut-out detail.

