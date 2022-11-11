Princess Olympia of Greece stuns in celeb-loved dress while partying with Kate Moss The princess rocked the brand beloved by many British celebs

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark was among a star-studded guest list who attended Diet Coke's 40th Birthday celebration hosted by supermodel and Creative Director Kate Moss. For the glittering occasion, the princess did not disappoint in the wardrobe department, donning an opulent Richard Quinn number while partying In London with some well-known faces.

RELATED: Princess Olympia of Greece is Hello! Fashion’s November cover star…

Princess Olympia, 26, mesmerised in one of Quinn's iconic designs coined the 'Floral-Print Strapless Satin Mini Dress.' Boasting a black plumage trim, strapless silhouette and the label's signature bold floral print formed from candy pink, marigold and tangerine-toned petals set against a rich black backdrop, the garment was a total showstopper. We can see why the late Queen made a surprise appearance in 2018 to attend Quinn's show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Olympia of Greece HELLO! Fashion's cover shoot

Of course, it wouldn't be a true Richard Quinn moment without a touch of latex – which Princess Olympia sported in the form of elegant long gloves. To complete her luxury attire, she slipped on some sheer black tights and a pair of Yves Saint Laurent chunky platform heels.

RELATED: Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece and daughter Olympia open up about their close bond

The star wore her blonde crop down loose in a chic French style as she posed for photographs with friends at the sparkling bash, including Kate Moss herself and model Ella Richards.

Princess Olympia of Greece looked stunning in Richard Quinn

Princess Olympia has established herself as a fully-fledged fashion darling – and the royal has recently been named a brand ambassador of Aquazzura.

The royal partied with an array of famous faces at the bash

Since its inception in 2012, the label has graced the soles of the world’s most well-heeled (literally) blue bloods from The Duchess of Cambridge to Princess Charlotte who wore them during her turn as flower girl for Prince Harry and The Duchess of Sussex and not to mention Queen Rania of Jordan and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.

A pair of YSL heels completed her designer ensemble

WOW: Princess Olympia of Greece lands new job as shoe designer

Now the Florence-founded shoe brand has announced the appointment of HRH Princess Olympia of Greece and Denmark as their new Brand Ambassador. The daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, Olympia has posed for a number of covers and photo shoots including features in magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Architectural Digest, Harper’s Bazaar, Town and Country, Tatler and of course as the November 2021 cover star of HELLO! Fashion.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.