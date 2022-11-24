Princess Olympia of Greece dominates the dancefloor in slinky dress The royal is a Miu Miu muse

Princess Olympia of Greece is emerging as the new royal It-girl of the fashion sphere. The 26-year-old has both model and socialite roles under her designer-clad belt, therefore it comes as no surprise that she is often spotted at the hottest events in town.

On Wednesday evening, the royal attended the Miu Miu Holiday party at Quo Vadis in London and looked the part in head-to-toe Miu Miu. A silhouette-skimming midi dress was the frock of choice and featured delicate spaghetti straps, a deep midnight black hue, a glittering finish, and a keyhole cut-out detail.

Princess Olympia completed her eveningwear attire by slipping into the luxury Italian label's ballerina satin pumps, boasting the brand's iconic insignia, a classic bow an elasticized strap on the instep.

A pop of brilliance was added to her date night aesthetic in the form of a cherry red-coloured 'Miu Wander Matelassé Satin Mini Hobo Bag.'

Princess Olympia of Greece wore head-to-toe Miu Miu

The socialite wore her platinum blonde crop down loose in gently tousled waves and opted for a natural beauty blend to highlight her modelesque features. A porcelain complexion, a striking red lip and a dusting of rose-tinted blush elevated her thoroughly luxurious look.

The model and socialite looked flawless at the star-studded event

Upon seeing her incredible ensemble online, the princess' fans flocked to gush over her self-styling skills. "Isn't the dress beautiful?" one wrote, while another commented: "This outfit is as cute, fun and youthful as she is."

Princess Olympia was recently among a star-studded guest list who attended Diet Coke's 40th Birthday celebration hosted by supermodel and Creative Director Kate Moss. For the glittering occasion, the princess did not disappoint in the wardrobe department, donning an opulent Richard Quinn number while partying In London with some well-known faces.

The princess opted for a bold red Miu Miu bag and ballerina pumps

The ephemeral beauty mesmerised in one of Quinn's iconic designs coined the 'Floral-Print Strapless Satin Mini Dress.' Boasting a black plumage trim, strapless silhouette and the label's signature bold floral print formed from candy pink, marigold and tangerine-toned petals set against a rich black backdrop, the garment was a total showstopper. We can see why the late Queen made a surprise appearance in 2018 to attend Quinn's show.

Of course, it wouldn't be a true Richard Quinn moment without a touch of latex – which Princess Olympia sported in the form of elegant long gloves. To complete her luxury attire, she slipped on some sheer black tights and a pair of Yves Saint Laurent chunky platform heels

