Princess Olympia of Greece makes a case for quilting in designer puffer and retro jeans The royal is a certified style veteran

Miu Miu, Richard Quinn, The Row – all luxury labels Princess Olympia of Greece has tucked away under her Gucci belt. The Greek royal never fails to make an appearance at fashion's hottest events across Europe, so it comes as no surprise that her off-duty style is equally as mesmerising as her royal regalia.

On Tuesday, Princess Olympia enjoyed a day out with friends where she graced the scene in the utmost style at a patisserie. For the low-key occasion, the royal wrapped up warm in Celine's 'Oversized Quilted Shearling Bomber Jacket' sourced from the French fashion house's collection last season.

Featuring a khaki backdrop, quilted panels, long sleeves, a large collar and a relaxed oversized fit, the designer piece looked perfect when paired with some retro bootcut jeans in a mid-blue wash.

The socialite completed her winter ensemble but slipping on a pair of the most desirable boots around town, The Row's 'Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots,' – an item topping the radars and wish lists of fashion influencers across the globe.

Princess Olympia of Greece opted for a Celine puffer jacket

Princess Olympia allowed her outfit to take centre stage, opting for a fresh yet natural beauty blend to highlight her modelesque features and styling her platinum blonde hair down loose in a gently crimped style.

Olympia is never short of serene luxury looks

It goes without saying that Princess Olympia is well-versed in red carpet dressing. The daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece made a splash at The Fashion Awards 2022 in London, aptly sporting one of Britain's hottest designer pieces for the highly anticipated bash.

The socialite alluded to her royal status as she stepped out in Richard Quinn, one of her go-to luxury labels for evening attire. Her outfit of choice materialised in the form of an ebony-toned velvet midi dress, complete with a satin caped shoulder and paired with Quinn's signature latex gloves.

