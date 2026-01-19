Zara Tindall has a Barbie moment in the dreamiest pink dress - and it's available to shop

I'll admit, Zara Tindall sometimes flies under my fashion radar, but every now and again she steps out in an incredible outfit that makes me want to take my credit card out immediately. Case in point? The Rebecca Vallance dress she wore in Australia this weekend.

Zara, her husband Mike, and their three children travel down under for the Magic Millions polo every year, usually attending other events during their trip. The couple fondly refer to Australia as their "home away from home". After all, Zara and Mike first met in Sydney back in 2003. The sun-soaked setting is a welcome escape from dreary winter dressing, serving us some new season inspiration.

AT A GLANCE Zara Tindall looked stunning in Rebecca Vallance's pink Kitsu dress

The designer style is still available to shop and retails for £690 / $920

For a more affordable lookalike, head to Coast

© Getty Images Zara poses with husband Mike Tindall at the polo

Made from broderie anglaise in an elegant shirt silhouette, the Kitsu dress features a floral trim neckline and short sleeves with cuffs. The fitted bodice falls to a cinched waist and a panelled circular midi skirt, finished with side seam pockets and a scallop trim. Fully lined, it fastens with an invisible zip for an immaculately polished look.

If you're heading to the races this summer, it couldn't be more perfect. I also think it would make a gorgeous wedding guest dress.

It retails for £690 (or $980 if you're in the States) and is available in UK sizes 4-18. If you're looking for a more affordable option Coast has a similar style for a fraction of the price at £70. It has the same floral lace, high neckline and baby pink hue.

I love how Zara styled hers with metallic accessories, including the Mousseline Hat by Sarah Cant Millinery and silver heels by Emmy London. She completed the look with a new handbag from another of her go-to brands Aspinal of London. The Mayfair 2 clutch is so chic and I have no doubt we'll see her carrying it at many more events this year.

The 44-year-old daughter of Princess Anne is no stranger to wearing Rebecca Vallance. She's been pictured in the Aussie brand, which is also loved by Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Hailey Bieber and Kris Jenner - to name just a few - on multiple occasions.

In fact, just last week she stepped out in the Nemy mini dress, an amazing embellished number that has unsurprisingly flown off the shelves.