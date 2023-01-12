Meghan Markle's khaki maternity dress is 40% off - hurry!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary gave us the chance to check out more of Meg’s fashion – and one of the standout dresses was the lovely maternity bodycon dress she wore in episode 6.

Did you clock it too? If you’re a fan of the chic khaki dress you’ll want to read this. We’re pretty sure we’ve tracked it down – and it’s currently 40% off.

Flounce London Maternity ribbed midi dress, £15/$24, ASOS

The Flounce London Maternity ribbed midi dress in khaki is on sale at ASOS for only £15 (or $24 for US shoppers) It’s available in sizes eight to 18 (that’s four to 14 in the US) but hurry if you want one as it’s flying off the virtual shelves.

We can definitely see why Meghan loves it – it’s made of soft stretchy jersey material and can be worn right from the start of pregnancy until baby arrives.

We first saw the maternity dress in the trailer for Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary

The scoop neck and colour are gorgeous and it’s super versatile – it would look great with trainers, sandals, or even dressed up with heels – if you’re still feeling up to wearing them…

This is definitely a pregnancy wardrobe staple if ever we saw one, and at that price, we wouldn’t think twice!

