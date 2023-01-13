Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate's tartan coat to Zara Tindall's denim shorts It was all about recycling for the royals this week, from the Princess of Wales to Queen Letizia of Spain

If we were to summarise this week's offering of royal outfits in one word – it would be 'repeat'. Our favourite royal family members made a case for recycling, with many making the conscious decision to rewear their favourite pieces.

The Princess of Wales stepped out in her beloved tartan coat which we have seen many times before, while Queen Letizia of Spain rewore a glowing green ensemble. Zara Tindall brought off-duty charm to the table in denim, while Queen Rania of Jordan showed off her previously loved Bottega Veneta pumps. Topping off our royal rotation of looks is Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, who also hopped on the sustainable bandwagon of repeat looks with a beautiful blue coat.

Princess Kate

The Princess of Wales looked terrific in tartan

On Thursday, Princess Kate visited Merseyside alongside her husband Prince William, where the couple met individuals working across healthcare and mental health support services in the county.

The mother-of-three, who celebrated her 41st birthday on Monday, looked ever-so regal in her latest look, layering up in her beloved double-breasted tartan coat by Holland Cooper. The piece, which retails on the brand's website for £749, boasts a longline silhouette, a relaxed, double-breasted cut, a woven wool blend and a sumptuous satin lining.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall rocked a pair of denim shorts

Zara Tindall enjoyed some downtime down under with her husband Mike Tindall earlier this week. During an off-duty outing, Zara rocked a pair of cut-off denim shorts which she teamed with a crisp white shirt, a coordinating denim cap and sunglasses.

Princess Anne's daughter opted for blue once again with this floaty frock

Zara once again proved her sartorial prowess on Sunday, stepping out in Queensland with her husband to attend one of Australia's most renowned race days, Magic Millions, an organisation of which both Zara and Mike are ambassadors.

Dressing for the heat of Australia's Gold Coast, the daughter of Princess Anne looked positively perfect in an azure-hued puff-sleeved midi dress from Rebecca Vallance. Complete with a statement button-down design, an elegant broderie anglaise hemline and a belted waist, Zara was a modern Cinderella in the blue combination.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia of Spain looked glamorous in green

On Wednesday, Queen Letizia attended the Promociona Project Event at Ifema supporting Spanish brand Is Coming. The royal donned a green knit top and coordinating brocade pencil skirt by the label, that perfectly blended comfort and sophistication.

The Spanish royal subsequently donned a rich oatmeal coat by & Other Stories

The following day, the royal sported the perfect winter coat in a stunning oatmeal hue by & Other Stories, which she teamed with Mango's 'Blonde' dress and a black leather handbag.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania of Jordan looked ethereal in the embroidered garment

Queen Rania of Jordan recycled her beloved Bottega pumps during a visit to an agricultural project and Women’s Cooperative Association in Disi. She paired the designer slip-ons with a delicate floral dress featuring multicoloured blooms set against a dark backdrop.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has a soft spot for a beautiful blue ensemble

During a visit to the education center of the foundation Berättarministeriet in Husby, Crown Princess Victoia of Sweden looked blissful in cornflower blue as she graced the scene in a wool coat which was layered over a peacock blue suit by Tiger of Sweden.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.