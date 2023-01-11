Zara Tindall wears denim shorts ahead of date night with Mike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall and her I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star husband Mike Tindall are enjoying an action-packed holiday in Australia.

They've been photographed at a variety of events but on Tuesday evening former England rugby player Mike shared a couple of snapshots of the pair enjoying their downtime.

In one picture, mother-of-three Zara can be seen rocking a pair of cut off denim shorts which she teamed with a crisp white shirt, a coordinating denim cap and sunglasses. As she posed with a group of friends, the couple looked in great spirits as they happily smiled for the camera.

Zara rocking denim shorts in group shot

A few hours later, the 41-year-old looked to be enjoying a beverage as she and Mike raised a glass, toasting their holiday. Zara looked tanned and relaxed in the picture, wearing a cream ruffle dress with her hair tied back and subtle makeup. Gorgeous!

Zara and Mike toast their holiday!

At the weekend, the couple attended one of Australia's most renowned race days, Magic Millions, an organisation for which both Zara and Mike are ambassadors.

Dressing for the sunshine on Australia's Gold Coast, the daughter of Princess Anne looked positively radiant in an azure-hued puff sleeved midi dress from Rebecca Vallance.

Complete with a statement button-down design, an elegant broderie anglaise hemline and a belted waist, Zara was a modern Cinderella in the beautiful blue ensemble.

She accessories her 'Isidora' dress with her go-to Western wedges from Novo, a pair of tortoise-shell Raybans and her trusty Aspinal of London Camera 'A' Bag in 'Ivory Pebble'.

Zara teased her blonde mane into a sophisticated chignon, showcasing her glittering diamond jewellery from Calleija Jewellers. Zara finished her race day attire with a peachy blush, lashings of mascara and a natural pink lip. Perfection!

