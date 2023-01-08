Zara Tindall has a total Cinderella moment in beautiful billowing dress - wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall proved her sartorial prowess on Sunday, stepping out in Queensland with her husband Mike Tindall to attend one of Australia's most renowned race days, Magic Millions, an organisation of which both Zara and Mike are ambassadors.

Dressing for the sunshine on Australia's Gold Coast, the daughter of Princess Anne looked positively radiant in an azure-hued puff sleeved midi dress from Rebecca Vallance. Complete with a statement button-down design, an elegant broderie anglaise hemline and a belted waist, Zara was a modern Cinderella in the beautiful blue ensemble.

The wife of Mike Tindall arrived hand-in-hand with her husband, accessorising her 'Isidora' dress with her go-to Western wedges from Novo, a pair of tortoise-shell Raybans and her trusty Aspinal of London Camera 'A' Bag in 'Ivory Pebble'.

The mother-of-three styled her blonde mane into a sophisticated chignon, showcasing her glittering diamond jewellery from Calleija Jewellers. Zara finished her race day attire with a peachy blush, lashings of mascara and a natural pink lip. Simply sublime!

Zara looked incredible in an embroidered blue dress

Royal fashion fans were quick to chime in on Zara's elevated fashion game for the prestigious race day, taking to Instagram to share their thoughts.

"Zara’s fashion game in the last year or so has just been *chef’s kiss*," commented one fan, as another agreed: "Wow! This dress is perfection! Such a good look for her!"

"She has stepped up her fashion game and I’m here for it," agreed a third fan, followed by a string of clapping emojis. Mike looked equally as dashing, opting for a laid-back linen suit comprised of a lilac jacket, baby blue shirt and taupe trousers.

As well as appearing dressed to the nines, Zara also took part in the tournament, swapping her glamorous ensemble for jodhpurs and a riding hat later in the day.

The royals looked immaculate to attend the Magic Millions raceday

The couple's outing marks their first public sighting since Prince Harry's explosive memoir, Spare, was leaked by the Guardian ahead of its official release on 10 January.

The royal family are yet to comment on the claims made in the Duke of Sussex's autobiography.

