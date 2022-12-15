Royal Style Watch: From Zara Tindall's ruffled mini dress to Princess Charlotte's trendy playsuit The royal ladies served a series of festive looks

With Christmas approaching, several of the royal ladies stepped out in fabulous festive ensembles. Everything from cosy knitwear to festive red power suits and statement trench coats was on the agenda for the stylish royal ladies this week, who all stepped out looking as immaculate as ever.

Despite the winter chill, unseen photographs of Princess Charlotte and Zara Tindall emerged from sunnier days - with both the royals rocking some seriously statement summer fits. It was all about warmth for the sublime Princess Charlene, who channelled the Duchess of Sussex in a head-to-toe neutral ensemble for a day with Prince Albert.

Want to see more? Keep scrolling to discover this week's top style moments from our favourite royal fashionistas…

Princess of Wales

After a flurry of formal royal engagements, it was a delight to see the Princess of Wales looking casual and cool in clothes she recycled from her own fashion archive. In a festive video shared to Instagram which showed the royal adding finishing touches to a Christmas tree ahead of her Together at Christmas carol concert, the stylish Princess donned a cosy festive jumper from Holland Cooper.

She previously wore the 'Fairisle' knit, which features a festive embroidered trim on the neckline and sleeves, to read a classic children's bedtime story on CBeebies last December.

Kate teamed her festive knit with black 'Axon' trousers from one of her favourite red-carpet designers Roland Mouret. The £779 wide-leg trousers are also a repeat from the royal's famous wardrobe - she was first spotted wearing them last December during a visit to Westminster Abbey.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

We're never not impressed by Princess Charlene of Monaco's immaculate style, and this week, the royal served a stunning tonal ensemble that perfectly complemented her athletic frame. Switching up her usual statement wardrobe for an understated, effortlessly chic getup, Princess Charlene donned an 'Emotion' camel hair trench coat, a cashmere silk jersey in a caramel hue and 'Flavin' tapered pants, all from royal-favourite fashion designer Akris.

Princess Charlotte

She may only be seven, but Princess Charlotte is swiftly following in her mother's sartorial footsteps. The trendy royal tot looked lovely in a sweet denim playsuit as she was photographed for the Wales' official Christmas card that was released this week. Her stylish one-piece came complete with red pom pom frills and embroidered strawberries at the neckline, and it was from Spanish brand Sfera.

The little princess kept it casual, adding a pair of navy blue 'Hampton Plum Canvas Plimsolls', which you can pick up in John Lewis for £30. Adorable!

Princess of Wales

Princess Kate looked equally chic alongside her family in the Wales' Christmas card, rocking a pair of figure-flattering skinny jeans and a crisp white 'Mabel' Broderie Anglaise shirt from M.I.H. Jeans. The trendy royal threw on her go-to Superga trainers. We love seeing the Princess of Wales look relaxed in her off-duty wardrobe!

Zara Tindall

New photographs of Zara Tindall from her sun-soaked trip to Australia emerged this week. In photographs shared from a glamorous evening with her husband Mike, the royal rocked a romantic ruffled mini shirt dress from Aussie brand Acler.

The design of her classic 'Lalor' dress featured balloon sleeves with large cuffs, button front closure and a statement-tiered skirt. If only it were summer here, we'd be so quick to recreate this royal look.

SEE MORE: Zara Tindall is a low-key style icon while down under in Australia - shop her best looks

Queen Letizia

On Monday, Queen Letizia attended engagements in the USA, visiting the Cervantes Institute in Los Angeles – and she certainly made a statement with her outfit choice. The Spanish royal's modish elegance reigned supreme on Monday this week when she stepped out in a red hot power suit from Roberto Toretta.

In keeping with her festive red theme, Queen Letizia added a scarlet-hued 'Double-Faced Wool Cocoon Coat' from Carolina Herrera.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.