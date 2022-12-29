Royal Style Watch: Lady Louise Windsor's scene-stealing coat, Princess Beatrice's 'It-girl look & more

There's something about occasionwear that the royal ladies just know how to perfect. Bringing their outwear A-game to the annual Christmas walkabout in Sandringham on Sunday this year, the likes of the Princess of Wales, Queen Consort Camilla, the Countess of Wessex and more looked immaculate in an array of winter garments.

Zara Tindall was festive perfection in a fitted tweed coat, while Princess Kate let her glossy brunette hair cascade behind her in angelic curls. The Queen Consort looked effortlessly elegant in a regal navy ensemble, while Princess Beatrice rocked a seriously striking emerald coat adorned with faux fur. Which look was your favourite?

Princess of Wales

Joining her family for the annual Christmas Day walkabout, Princess Kate sported a statement Philip Treacy hat and high-heeled boots, along with an emerald high-necked coat, accessorised with fashion-forward £100 gold drop earrings by Sezane, making for the most enchanting look for Christmas Day.

Zara Tindall

Princess Anne's daughter wrapped up warm in an effortlessly chic grey tweed coat which she teamed with a burgundy hat, elevating her look with skyscraper heels. Beauty-wise, Zara accentuated her natural beauty with pink blush along her cheekbones and long lashes, styling her blonde hair into sleek updo beneath her hat.

Princess Beatrice

We couldn't take our eyes off Princess Beatrice's Christmas Day ensemble. The 34-year-old Princess opted for a fashion industry-adored coat from the cult-favourite brand Shrimps. The festive outerwear, complete with fur collar and sleeves put glamour on the agenda for the royal walkabout, which she paired with a bijou green felt hat complete with floral and feather adornment.

Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise may only be 19, but she's swiftly earning her place as one of the best-dressed royals as she inherits her mother Countess Sophie's unfailing elegance and regal style. Looking refined in a stylish ensemble that consisted of a navy hat, dress and coat, Louise wore her blonde ringlets brushed back beneath her hat and revealed a natural makeup palette. A porcelain complexion, a dash of bronzer and a dusting of rose-pink blush made for a sweet beauty combination. Sublime!

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie donned a coordinating grey coat and headband, accessorised with black leather boots and gold earrings, making for a magical Christmas Day outfit. The mother-of-one is known for her love of headbands, often wearing them to royal occasions. This Christmas, she effortlessly styled her auburn locks beneath the accessory. Makeup-wise, she wore her usual radiant complexion; a peachy skin tone, a flutter of mascara and a dusting of rosy blush perfectly complementing her lowkey festive attire.

Queen Consort Camilla

While all royals dressed in festive ensembles for the occasion, Camilla stole the show in her dark blue coat, teamed with coordinating leather gloves, a feathered hat and an ultra-festive sparkling brooch. With her blonde hair styled into its effortless blowdry and subtle makeup highlighting her features, the Queen Consort nailed the understated, elegant festive outfit.

