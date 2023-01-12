Princess Kate amps up her favourite tartan coat with towering heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Merseyside, where they met individuals working across healthcare and mental health support services in the county.

This is their first official royal appointment of 2023, and the royal couple looked in great spirits as they started back at work. Both William and Kate looked delighted to meet healthcare staff and proceeded to thank them for their ongoing contribution throughout the winter months.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

Loading the player...

Princess Kate, who celebrated her 41st birthday on Monday, looked sensational in her latest look, layering up in her beloved double-breasted tartan coat by Holland Cooper.

The piece, which retails on the brand's website for £749, boasts a longline silhouette, a relaxed, double-breasted cut, a woven wool blend and sumptuous satin lining.

Princess Kate recyled her beloved Holland Cooper tartan coat

The mother-of-three wore her chocolate-brown tresses in her signature relaxed curls while sporting a natural beauty glow. Stunning!

Princess Kate slipped into a regal navy slip dress elevated with a leather blue belt and sky-high stilettos in a similar hue. The radiant mother-of-three was armed with an emerald green handbag with gold hardware, perfectly complementing the statement gold detailing on her forest-green tartan outerwear.

The Prince and Princess of Wales waved at royal onlookers

William and Kate will continue their longstanding work on mental health by shining a spotlight on the support provided by a local mental health charity to young adults in the area.

READ: Princess Kate's most googled fashion looks may surprise you

During their time in Merseyside, the pair also visited the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital, which opened its doors in October 2022, replacing the old hospital which had served the community for over four decades.

SHOP PRINCESS KATE'S LOOK

Albaray Checked Wool Coat, £220, Marks & Spencer

In regards to celebrating her birthday, Kate and William are likely to have enjoyed some family time together with their three children on the Princess' special day.

While Kate has been spotted publicly on her birthday in previous years, she typically spends the day privately, and was reportedly treated to a tea party at home during lockdown on her 39th birthday in 2021.

MORE: Princess Kate's famous red coat is back in stock due to seriously high demand

And last year Kensington Palace shared three stunning portraits to mark the Princess' milestone 40th birthday. We still can't get over those stunning portraits. They will go down in history!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.