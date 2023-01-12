Queen Letizia wows in metallic pencil skirt and heels – and fans are sold The Spanish royal supported a local brand for the touching outing

There is no great champion of Spanish fashion than Queen Letizia of Spain. The royal never misses an opportunity to sport an outfit crafted by her country's finest designers, be it a prolific name such as Carolina Herrera or an emerging local label.

Queen Letizia attended the Promociona Project Event at Ifema supporting Spanish brand Is Coming. The royal donned a green knit top and coordinating brocade pencil skirt by the label, that perfectly blended comfort and sophistication.

WATCH: Queen Letizia's Handbag Contents Revealed As She Suffers Major Slip-up

Boasting a metallic, quilted exterior, an over-the-knee length and a raised floral design, the charming skirt made for a modest yet quirky style choice. A pair of taupe point-toe heels quite literally elevated her gleaming green attire.

Queen Letizia of Spain looked gorgeous in green

The mother-of-two topped off her look by wearing her silky hair down loose and styled to the side while showcasing a radiant makeup blend. A defined brow, a dark rose pink lip, a velvety skin tone and a flutter of mascara highlighted her striking features.

The royal supported local Spanish brand Is Coming

Upon seeing her latest sartorial conquest, fans flocked to social media to share their love for Letizia's look. "I love this brocade skirt and her sweater looks so soft and [comfortable], it’s a win for me," one wrote while another said: "This is a very pretty look!" A third added: "Beautiful, chic and elegant for Queen Letizia."

Experimentation is a phrase that has become synonymous with Queen Letizia's style. The Spanish royal is truly daring in the wardrobe department. However, on occasion, she likes to strip it back and showcase a timeless look to add to her archive of showstopping pieces.

The 50-year-old royal recently attended an annual meeting of the directors of The Cervantes Institute centers at the old Royal Hospital of Granada. For the smart event, Queen Letizia donned an outfit crafted by her favourite designer Carolina Herrera.

