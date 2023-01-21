Lady Amelia Spencer looks like a princess in white ruffled mini dress and sparkly heels Lady Amelia Spencer looked so glam as she enjoyed a night out in Dubai

Lady Amelia Spencer has been globetrotting as her wedding to her fiancée Greg Mallett approaches - and royal fans are loving her latest glam look from her luxurious Dubai holiday.



The star dazzled her Instagram followers with a series of stunning snaps as she attended a Nobu restaurant launch in Dubai, which saw Amelia showing off her gorgeous Zimmermann white mini dress, which featured a corset-style bodice and a ruffled lace skirt.

Lady Amelia took to herb Instagram stories to share the gorgeous snaps

The niece of Princess Diana rounded off the party look with a pair of Gina Shoes platform heels covered in sparkling Swarovski crystals, and a colourful Fregoli crystal embellished clutch bag.

Highlighting her pretty features, the 30-year-old styled her blonde locks in a slicked-back ponytail. She opted for a soft-glam makeup look, with a touch of eyeshadow, a stroke of mascara and a pink matte lip. Lovely!

Amelia is set to marry her fiancée Greg Mallett in March

Instagram account Royal Fashion Police shared a post of Amelia, and royal fans rushed to the comments to share their love for her elegant ensemble. One follower wrote: "Such a pretty, fun, girlie look. She's gorgeous!!" Another added: "Lady Amelia looks fabulous! Perfect for the occasion."

Lady Amelia has been enjoying her Dubai vacation alongside her fiancée Greg Mallett, her twin sister Lady Eliza Spencer, and Eliza's boyfriend Channing Millerd, following on from Amelia's lavish hen party earlier this week.

The daughter of Charles Spencer is set to marry in March 2023, and the couple got engaged in 2020 after 11 years together. Amelia's hen party celebrations took place in Cape Town, the place where the couple first met back in 2011.

