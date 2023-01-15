Mike Tindall rocks wife Zara's fascinator – and wait until you see Sue Cleaver's hilarious reaction The former rugby player appeared on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Mike Tindall and his wife Zara looked seriously loved-up as they stepped out to enjoy a horse racing event in Australia at the weekend.

And true to form, the father-of-three used the fancy occasion as an opportunity to cheekily borrow his wife's stunning mint green fascinator.

Taking to Instagram, Mike, 44, delighted fans with a series of entertaining photos – and it's safe to say, the podcast host knows how to strike a pose. In his second photo, the I'm a Celeb contestant mastered a wild cat pose as he hilariously pouted for the camera.

"Just for all the fascinator fans out there [laughing face emoji] @magicmillions @magicmillionspolo," the royal penned in his caption.

Mike playfully pouted for the camera

Fans and friends raced to weigh in on Mike's post, with fellow I'm a Celebrity contestant, Sue Cleaver, writing: "Give it back Michael," whilst a second follower chimed: "Truly the life of the party!"

"Not your colour sweetie!" quipped a third, and a fourth remarked: "Wouldn't be the races without a pic of @mike_tindall12 in Zara's fascinator".

Mike's playful post comes after the doting dad enjoyed a dreamy afternoon with his wife, Zara. On Friday, Princess Anne's daughter attended the races alongside her family and of course, dressed perfectly for the occasion.

The royal served up whimsical wonder in a mini dress by Leo Lin that looked as if it had been plucked from the pages of a fairytale.

The royal couple looked lovely

As for accessories, Zara teamed her gorgeous frock with towering nude Valentino heels, a waist-cinching black leather belt, and of course, a stunning mint green fascinator.

Mike, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in a tailored blue-grey suit layered over a crisp shirt and a navy tie.

Mike and Zara tied the knot in 2011

And on Wednesday, the lovebirds made the most of the Australian sunshine by heading out on a romantic hike. Sharing the update on Instagram, Mike posted a heartwarming photo of the couple enjoying a light-hearted moment in Byron Bay.

Captioning the post, Mike penned: "Great way to start the day! Little walk with the crew before heading back to @magicmillions sales to watch the last of our syndicate go inter the hammer!! Lot 458 Pierata colt by Talented Miss @widdenstud #magicmillions."

