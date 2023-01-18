Princess Eugenie's £25 sweater vest looks just like vintage Chanel The royal, 31, looked smart and sophisticated to attend a royal engagement

Princess Eugenie channelled preppy perfection to attend the grand opening of the Britton Centre at Wilson's School in Sutton last week.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson looked immaculate wearing a sophisticated pleated skirt layered with an emerald long-line wool coat from royal-favourite brand, Maje. We couldn't take our eyes off her monochrome bouclé waistcoat, however, complete with a chequered knit, statement black pockets and elevated gold button detailing.

The Princess's 'Rinaland Plaid Button-Up Sweater Vest' from Yes Style looks like it could be vintage Chanel, but it's actually a high street find that's been in her wardrobe archive since 2020. When it was still in stock, the trendy knitwear only retailed for around £25, proving that royal style isn't always designer.

The radiant royal has worn the stylish sweater vest several times before, but most memorable was the time she rocked it to the 'Art Is Freedom' exhibition in 2021, which showcased artwork by survivors of modern slavery curated by the crisis charity Hestia.

The sweater vest has been in Eugenie's wardrobe for years

We're all about a sweater vest this winter. Perfect for adding an extra layer of warmth or elevating any look, this timeless style trend is loved by royals and A-listers alike. Scroll on to shop some of our favourites this season...

Highlighting Eugenie's engagement, a post on the state boys' grammar school's website read: "We were delighted to celebrate the Grand Opening of our new music and sports facilities in the Britton Centre on Tuesday, in the presence of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie. It was fitting to welcome a direct descendant of King James I, who gave permission for Edward Wilson to found our school in 1615, on this most special occasion."

Photo credit: Wilson School

Eugenie isn't the only royal to have visited Wilson's School in recent years – her uncle, the Earl of Wessex, celebrated its 400th anniversary in 2015.

Her engagement, which took place on Tuesday 10 January, coincided with the release of her cousin Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.

Harry details his close bond with Eugenie in his book, including how she was one of the first members of his family to meet his then girlfriend, Meghan Markle, in 2016.

