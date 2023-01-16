Zara Tindall enchants in bridal-like dress at glamorous women’s lunch

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall is the envy of us all as she soaks up the sunshine in Australia with her husband, former England rugby player Mike Tindall.

The couple have been enjoying the Magic Millions in Queensland, of which the daughter of Princess Anne has served some seriously stunning race day looks. From her breathtaking Cinderella moment in a colbalt blue gown, to her whimsical floral mini dress, Zara has earned her stripes as one of the best dressed royal ladies - but did you spot her bridal-like dress on Friday?

The former Olympian attended a Women in Horsepower lunch at the Beechmond Estate in Queensland, beguiling in a cannoli cream embroidered dress from royal-favourite brand, Acler.

Zara’s ‘Moore’ shirt dress featured romantic puffed sleeves, doily detailing and a waist cinching belt. She accessorised with her go-to ‘Camera A’ bag from Aspinal of London, slipping into delicate white sandals to accentuate her golden glow and toned legs.

Zara attended a Women in Horsepower lunch

The mother-of-three wore her icy blonde bob in beachy waves, whilst highlighting her defined features with a vampy smokey eye and honey-hued bronzer.

Royal fashion fans flocked to Instagram to share their love for Zara’s dainty broderie anglais moment. "I love this dress on Zara. I do think it’s great that Zara is wearing so many dresses by Australian designers," penned a fan. "Love the cream ensemble," added another, while a third commented: "Such a sweet dress!"

The royal looked posied and elegant in her Acler mini dress

Zara’s beautiful bridal-inspired dress comes just as the royal and her husband shared exciting news over the weekend. On Sunday, Magic Millions announced via their YouTube channel that Mike is set to be the host of a new and exciting equestrian-focused interview series titled "Mike Drop".

In the teaser video for the first episode, the I'm A Celebrity star sat down with Olympic silver medallist, Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women, and equine industry advocate - his wife, Zara.

"Hello, my love," Mike says in the clip, beaming at his wife who echoes his charming greeting with: "Hello, my love."

