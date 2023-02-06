Princess Kate is a classic beauty in fitted top for new photograph

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales has been extremely busy for the last two weeks launching her new campaign and the royal started a new week with a beautiful new picture.

To mark the start of Children’s Mental Health Week, which begins today, Kate, who is Patron of Place2Be, previously met with primary school children in east London to discuss the importance of supporting children’s mental health, and connecting with others. Place2Be is the leading children’s mental health charity behind the week.

Looking as stunning as ever, the 41-year-old wore one of her signature styles; the Breton striped top, with a pair of navy trousers, and her favourite gold earrings from Spells of Love.

Kate wearing stripes as she chats with school children

Kate has long been a fan of the timeless print, so it comes as no surprise she rocked it for this royal appearance. We've found a similar striped top that looks very like Kate's; keep scrolling for more details.

In an exclusive video released on Monday, mother-of-three Kate joined children at St John’s CE Primary School in Bethnal Green as they took part in creative activities to help them think and talk about who they feel most connected to in their lives.

The Princess built paper chains with the children and discussed the importance of connecting with others including family and friends. One pupil told her “Connecting releases our emotions to other people that we care about”.

Kate wearing Breton stripes

Discussing emotions, and how they manage difficult feelings such as anger or sadness, one of the pupils told Kate: “I take deep breaths in, then I drink a glass of water”. As the conversation came to a close, Kate encouraged pupils to keep talking about their feelings and to continue to check in on each other.

