The Countess of Wessex's new outfit looks very like Kate Middleton's engagement dress

On Thursday, the Countess of Wessex took part in a conference in the Netherlands with Princess Mabel, where she spoke about tackling conflict related sexual violence, highlighting the importance of survivor voices.

In pictures that appeared on Twitter, Sophie looked radiant in a stunning blue, V-neck dress by Aspiga. The £250 style was designed in a gorgeous Atlantic blue colourway, and really suited the wife of Prince Edward.

Incredulously, all sizes are currently in stock. The website says of the eye-catching style: "Our Victoria V-Neck Dress is made from responsibly sourced stretch cotton needlecord. V-neckline, fitted bodice, and a soft fit and flare skirt, with full-length puff sleeves and a double-layered frill. Finished with a single gathered tier at the hem."

Although this dress is a new style and admittedly slightly longer, we couldn't help but be reminded of the truly iconic frock that the Princess of Wales wore back in 2010 when she took part in the engagement photocall with then fiance Prince William.

Sophie's dress:

Victoria V-Neck Long Sleeve Stretch Corduroy Dress, £250, Aspiga

The photocall took place at St James's Palace, and the then Miss Middleton looked gorgeous in the elegant silk dress by Issa London, which featured a pleated front, flared skirt and waist ties.

Kate's Issa London engagement dress

The dress cost around £600 at the time and of course, became an instant sell out, flying off the shelves in a matter of hours, as women everywhere rushed to emulate the elegant royal.

It was after the big announcement that the "Kate effect" really took off, with fans rushing to copy the brunette beauty's style, even before she had become a member of the royal family. Brands such as Beulah London, L.K.Bennett and Alexander McQueen have all benefited from Kate wearing their clothing.

